LCCC names new chair

The Financial Services Council (FSC) and the Australian Financial Complaints Authority (AFCA) have jointly appointed Jan McClelland as chair of the Life Code Compliance Committee (LCCC).

Jan McClelland was currently the deputy chancellor of the University of New England, chair of the Gateway Network Governance Body, and a member of the advisory board of the NSW Circular Economy Innovation Network.

She had extensive experience in industry codes of practice, and served on audit and risk committees in the legal, health and local government sectors.

Established in 2017, the LCCC was the independent body responsible for overseeing compliance with the FSC Life Insurance Code of Practice.

AFCA provided the secretariat services for the LCCC, which was comprised of a representative from industry, a consumer representative and an independent chair.

McClelland would take over the LCCC chair responsibilities from Anne Brown, who completed her three-year appointment earlier this year.

David Locke, AFCA chief executive, said McClelland would bring deep and diverse experience to leadership of the committee.

“The LCCC has an important role in monitoring the effectiveness of the Life Code and therefore supporting good industry practice,” Locke said.

Sally Loane, FSC chief executive, said: “I am pleased to welcome Ms McClelland to the LCCC and look forward to working closely with her in ensuring the Life Insurance Code of Practice delivers for Australian consumers. I would also like to thank Anne Brown for her contribution to the committee during her time as chair”.