IOOF makes changes to senior management

IOOF has made an update with regards to its senior management which includes an appointment of David Chalmers as the firm’s new chief financial officer.

Chalmers, who has more than two decades of global financial experience across consulting, investment banking and private equity, would replace David Coulter who would be leaving the company at the end of February, 2020.

Following this, the firm also announced that Gary Riordan, IOOF’s general counsel, would be also leaving the company in February and the appointment of a chief legal officer would be in due course.

The senior management review was initiated by Renato Mota upon his appointment as chief executive and managing director in June, 2019.

Over the last six months, Mota also made two other appointments which included senior executives, with Melissa Walls being appointed as chief people officer and Adrianna Bisogni being announced as group company secretary.

“These changes ware reflective of the step-change in the scale and size of the business in recent years and the completion of the ANZ P&I transaction,” Mota said.

“The right leadership team and organisational structure are fundamental to our future growth strategy as we continue to stabilise and grow the business and rebuild trust with our stakeholders.

“We have implemented significant changes at IOOF in the last 12 months and continue to challenge ourselves to delivering better outcomes for Australians. I am confident we are putting in place a team that through IOOF’s advice-led strategy, will deliver a market leading proposition.”

 

 

 




