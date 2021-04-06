intelliflo appoints MLC’s Geoff Rogers as head of Australia

Select rating Give it 1/5 Give it 2/5 Give it 3/5 Give it 4/5 Give it 5/5 Cancel rating

Financial advice technology firm intelliflo has appointed MLC group executive advice, Geoff Rogers, as its first head of Australia to support its expansion and growth into the Australian wealth management market.

Rogers would begin in the role on 14 June in Sydney and would report to chief sales officer for the UK and Australia, Johann Koch.

intelliflo chief executive, Nick Eatock, said: “Geoff is an important addition to our global business and his extensive experience and expertise will further strengthen our capabilities to support Australian financial advisers with the most advanced open architecture solutions to grow their businesses.

“Financial advice has never been more important, and all our data shows that the pandemic has dramatically accelerated the adoption of technology by both advisers and their clients. We are excited by the opportunity and responsibility we have in helping Australian financial advisers and their businesses thrive.”

Rogers had 30 years of investment experience and prior to his role as group executive advice at MLC, he was general manager of MLC wealth distribution, and had also held a range of senior executive roles including general manager of NAB financial planning, and general manager of insurance and investments at the Bank of New Zealand.

intelliflo also appointed Stephen Wirth and Nicholas Sekulovski as solutions manager and Australian customer support team leader respectively.