Gonzalez departs Pendal, successor named

Emilio Gonzalez is to step down as chief executive of Pendal Group after 11 years in the role.

The company announced the move to the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX) today and said his successor would be Nicholas Good who is current chief executive of J O Hambro Capital Management operations in the US.

Confirming the change today, Pendal chairman, James Evans thanked Gonzalez for his contribution and referenced Pendal’s robust succession plan which had allowed the appointment of Good.

Gonzalez will work out a six month transition period.