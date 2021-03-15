Gonzalez departs Pendal, successor named

By Mike Taylor

16 March 2021

INDUSTRY NEWS

Emilio Gonzalez is to step down as chief executive of Pendal Group after 11 years in the role.

The company announced the move to the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX) today and said his successor would be Nicholas Good who is current chief executive of J O Hambro Capital Management operations in the US.

Confirming the change today, Pendal chairman, James Evans thanked Gonzalez for his contribution and referenced Pendal’s robust succession plan which had allowed the appointment of Good.

Gonzalez will work out a six month transition period.




Recommended for you

Channel Capital appoints distribution director

Read more

Investible hires former Clime CEO

Read more

BT appoints head of platforms

Read more

T. Rowe appoints distribution lead

Read more

Author

Comments

Add new comment