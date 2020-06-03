First Sentier Investors adds new global head of distribution

Select rating Give it 1/5 Give it 2/5 Give it 3/5 Give it 4/5 Give it 5/5 Cancel rating

First Sentier Investors has appointed Harry Moore to its newly-created role of global head of distribution, based in London.

Moore has over 20 years’ distribution and investor experience, and had been with the firm for the past decade where he most recently led the distribution teams in Australia, New Zealand and Japan, which comprised $113 billion of the firm’s $201 billion in assets under management (as at 31 March, 2020).

In his new role, he would be working more broadly with the regional teams and developing stronger global relationships.

The firm said that the new leadership structure had prompted a number of promotions. In Asia, Lauren Prendiville was promoted to head of distribution, Southeast Asia & Middle East; and in Australia, Peter Heine to head of institutional Southern Region; and Jeannene O’Day to head of institutional Northern Region.

Also, Ross Crocker, head of consultant relationships, would have an expanded remit to manage the Australian client services team, and would continue to work with colleagues in each region to better co-ordinate the firm’s engagement with global consultants.

Moore would take over distribution activities from managing partner, FSSA Investment Managers and managing director, Asia, Michael Stapleton, and managing director, EMEA, Chris Turpin, who remained in those roles.

Bachar Beaini, managing director, Americas, would also retain responsibility for distribution in his region, working closely with Moore, who would oversee distribution teams in all regions.

Following this, Turpin was appointed global director of corporate development which would entail leading the development of new opportunities for the firm and Liz Hastilow would be stepping into Moore’s former managing director, Australia and New Zealand role, in addition to her duties as global chief legal and risk officer.

“Whilst each region has its differences, there are benefits to a global client relationship and sales approach. Through the support of a strong, experienced team of sales professionals a global approach will help us better understand and communicate themes in each region that may impact other areas,” Moore said.