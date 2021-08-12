Fidelity appoints sustainable investing director

Select rating Give it 1/5 Give it 2/5 Give it 3/5 Give it 4/5 Give it 5/5 Cancel rating

Fidelity International has appointed Daniela Jaramillo as director, sustainable investing, based in Melbourne.

In the newly-created role, Jaramillo would work with Fidelity’s investment team to help further integrate sustainability considerations into the firm’s investment process.

She would also act as a spokesperson for Fidelity and represent the firm’s sustainable investing capabilities in Australia and New Zealand.

She was currently a board member of the Responsible Investment Association Australasia (RIAA) and served as a member of the Principles of Responsible Investment (PRI) Stewardship Advisory Committee.

Jaramillo had over 15 years’ experience and joined from industry superannuation fund HESTA where she was most recently senior responsible investment adviser.

During her time at there, she founded 40:40 Vision, an investor-led initiative to drive gender diversity in the C-suite of Australian Securities Exchange (ASX) listed companies.

Prior to HESTA, she held roles in sustainable investment in the US for Wespath Investment Management and UK for Legal & General Investment Management.

She would report to Jenn-Hui Tan, global head of stewardship and sustainable investing at Fidelity International, who said Jaramillo was a welcome addition to an already strong sustainable investing team.

“She brings extensive experience in ESG strategy and policy, including integrating the Sustainable Development Goals into investment strategy, which will be highly additive to the continuing integration of sustainability practices into our investment process,” Tan said.