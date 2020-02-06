Ex-Macquarie FX specialist named head of new fund

Select rating Give it 1/5 Give it 2/5 Give it 3/5 Give it 4/5 Give it 5/5 Cancel rating

Former Macquarie senior investment specialist, Teiki Benveniste, has been appointed as the head of newly created alternative investment manager, Ares Australia Management (AAM), which was formed as a strategic joint venture between Ares Management Corporation and Fidante Partners.

The new manager, which would aim to become one of Australia’s leading credit and alternative assets managers, would coordinate investment management of both retail and institutional investor capital from Australia and Nez Zealand for Ares’ credit, private equity and real estate strategies.

In his new role, Benveniste would also serve as a liaison with Fidante Partners, which would provide product distribution, local fund reporting and back office administration, the firm said.

California-headquartered, Ares Management Corporation, is a global alternative asset manager and has currently $144 billion of assets under management, with 20 offices across the US, Europe and Australia.

Benveniste joined AAM after spending the last six and a half years at Macquarie Group, most recently as the lead senior investment specialist for Macquarie fixed income in Australia, where he managed a team of investment and product specialists covering both retail and institutional investors.

Prior to this, he was based in London for almost seven years at Société Générale where he held trading, credit analyst and sales roles for loan syndications across Europe, the Middle East and Africa.

“We are very pleased to have such a high-calibre and experienced professional in Teiki to head our efforts at AAM. Everything we do is cantered on providing our retail and institutional customers with attractive fund management solutions,” Challenger funds management chief executive Nick Hamilton said.

“This joint venture demonstrates our ability to attract leading investment managers globally and reach halfway around the world to bring a leading fund manager like Ares with high-quality products to our market.”