ECP expands investment team

High conviction quality growth Australian equities fund manager ECP Asset Management has appointed Justin Warton to its investment team.

Warton joined from First Sentier Investors where he was an investment analyst in the emerging companies team, responsible for small-cap technology and consumer research and coverage.

He had also worked in London for two years with First State Investments (First Sentier’s former overseas branding) in the European infrastructure team.

Manny Pohl, ECP founder, said Warton’s experience in emerging companies, coupled with his investment style and way of thinking, made him a welcome addition to the team.

“At ECP we are strong believers in sharing knowledge among the investment team, with no one individual having a monopoly on information or a louder voice than others. Justin will be an excellent fit for the team,” Pohl said.

“His appointment comes at a time when we are experiencing strong growth in the business, with the current economic environment very favourable for our flagship ECP Growth Companies fund.

“Justin’s track record in emerging companies, as well as his overseas experience, will further enhance the breadth and depth of the team’s capabilities.”

Based in Sydney, Warton’s appointment brought the number of investment team members to seven.