Count taps private equity specialist for board

Count has welcomed private equity specialist Tim Martin to its board as a non-executive director.

As part of the move, Martin will chair the firm’s acquisitions committee and be a member of its technology and innovation committee and the remuneration and nominations committee.

He previously spent 11 years as a partner at private equity investment firm Crescent Capital Partners and 12 years at consulting firm Bain & Company. Martin had previously served two terms as a director on the Australian Investment Council.

According to its website, Crescent Capital Partners has raised over $3 billion across six funds and completed more than 45 foundation investments since 2000 as well as assisted portfolio companies with over 150 follow-on acquisitions.

Ray Kellerman, chairman of Count, said: “Tim’s deep experience in private equity and investments will be hugely valuable as Count enters the next phase in our growth strategy.

“His proven leadership and experience in managing large-scale financial transactions will help drive our investments in quality businesses and increase our market share in the accounting and wealth sectors.”

Last month, Money Management spoke with Count chief executive, Hugh Humphrey, who discussed the firm’s growth strategy and its acquisition of financial advice licensee Affinia from TAL which was completed in May.

First announced in March 2023, the acquisition brought the combined business to a total of 400 advisers and $17 billion in client funds under administration, representing 3,500 clients. Affinia’s risk specialists and holistic financial advisory firms would also add important capabilities to the business.

Humphrey said he could envisage the Count business going forward being made up of large firms that offered clients both accountants and advisory services on investment, super and risk.

“We are already overwhelmed with client demand for advice and are assessing how fast we can meet those needs while still growing sensibly. Even with the Affinia growth, there are still more people who need advice than we can service.

“We are already one of Australia’s wealth managers based on client numbers and funds under administration and now we have the unique opportunity to be a significant player. We have already achieved a lot and there’s more we can do.”

The firm recently changed its name from CountPlus to Count, a move approved by 99 per cent of shareholders, in a bid to move in a new brand direction.

“Our company name change, brand transformation and new value proposition give our clients greater certainty about our offering, providing them with the confidence to look ahead,” Humphrey said.

