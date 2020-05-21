Count Financial expands firm

Count Financial has appointed Chris Burton as practice development manager.

Burton, who had previously worked at Affinia, the Commonwealth Bank and AMP and joined on 18 May, was responsible for growing the Count network by bringing in new firms and helping existing firms to revisit their revenue channel and business strategy.

Count chief advice officer, Andrew Kennedy, said the appointment was a reflection of Count’s commitment to growing its network even in uncertain times.

“For some time now, we have been talking about our commitment to growth at a time when other players have been leaving the industry. There are quality advisers out there who are looking for a licensee that has a long-term vision, and the systems in place to achieve it. Chris’s appointment will help us deliver on this strategy,” he said.
“His experience speaks for itself. He has a strong track record in practice development and growth roles over the past two decades and has an intimate knowledge of the industry.”

The appointment followed the firm’s hiring of Phil Cresswell from IOOF as head of professional standards.




