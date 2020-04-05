Count Financial adds new head of professional standards

Select rating Give it 1/5 Give it 2/5 Give it 3/5 Give it 4/5 Give it 5/5 Cancel rating

Count Financial has appointed Phil Creswell as its head of professional standards, who previously worked with Count’s chief executive Matthew Rowe in writing the Financial Planning Association of Australia’s (FPA’s) first code of ethics and professional standards.

That code and professional standards framework had been exported globally through the Global Financial Planning Standards Board.

Creswell had sat on the Financial Planning Association of Australia (FPA) professional conduct committee, been a member of the Financial Planning Advisory Committee, the Financial Planning Advisory Committee to the board of the Financial Ombudsman Service, Governor and Secretary of the Institute of Internal Auditors.

In his most recent position, Creswell led a national team of 17 compliance professionals with responsibility for 700 financial advisers at IOOF.

He also previously worked for KPMG in London and Price Waterhouse.

Rowe said Creswell had been a passionate advocate for quality financial advice and strong people skills.

“He fits our family photograph. This is important as we build our team and our culture around our values as an organisation. Phil is someone that brings gravitas to this mission critical role,” Rowe said.

He held a bachelor of commerce, was a chartered accountant, completed the AICD program, has a Diploma in Financial Services (Financial Planning) and certification with the Governance, Risk and Compliance Institute.