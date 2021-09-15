BTFG appoints CEO

Select rating Give it 1/5 Give it 2/5 Give it 3/5 Give it 4/5 Give it 5/5 Cancel rating

BT Financial Group has appointed Matthew Rady as its chief executive and will lead the combined business including BT Panorama, BT’s Personal and Corporate Super, and Investments.

Rady would commence in the role in October and was previously Allianz Retire Plus chief executive and had over 30 years of experience in the financial services and wealth industries. He also had executive roles at Macquarie Group and Iress.

Westpac Group chief executive specialist businesses and group strategy, Jason Yetton, said Rady would drive positive customer and member outcomes through the one BT Financial Group business.

Rady would also seek to enhance the performance of the business as the strategic review of the Westpac’s specialist businesses continue.

BT Managing Directors, Kathy Vincent and Melinda Howes would report to Rady.