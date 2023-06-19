Bravura commences CEO search as Roy departs

Bravura chief executive and managing director, Libby Roy, has stepped down the role effective immediately and the fintech company has announced a global external executive search for her successor.

Roy was named CEO some 10 months ago after over two and a half years as non-executive director. She took up the role from Nick Parsons, who departed Bravura last year after more than a decade.

Prior to joining Bravura, Roy had been manager director for business at Optus for over two years, a managing director for Australia and New Zealand at PayPal for five years, and director for corporate super at AMP for over two years.

Andrew Russell, an independent non-executive director at Bravura and former CEO of Class before the HUB24 acquisition, would take over the responsibilities in the interim.

Between April and June 2023, Russell had also served as interim Bravura chair before fellow Class veteran, Matthew Quinn, was named non-executive chairman earlier this month.

“Bravura has deep intellectual property, market leading products, and a valued, high-quality customer base,” said Quinn.

“Our new CEO will be selected based on their ability to provide exceptional service to our customers, lead our talented employees, and create value for shareholders.

“We thank Libby for her time as CEO.”

Roy would remain with the company until 30 June 2023 for handover and transition purposes.

