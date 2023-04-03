Former Class CEO steps up as Bravura chair

Former Class’ chief executive, Andrew Russell, has been appointed as interim chair of Bravura Solutions.

His appointment followed the departure of Neil Broekhuizen from the Bravura board after 14 years.

Broekhuizen had served first as a non-executive director, then as board chair since 2019.

He would be replaced by Toronto-based Shezad Okhai — who was chief investment officer at Pinetree Capital — as an associate of one of Bravura’s largest shareholders, L6 Holdings.

Okhai would also join the board’s remuneration and nomination committee.

Russell, who joined the Bravura board this month, was formerly chief executive of Class for three years until February 2019.

As well as Russell, March also saw the appointment of Russell Baskervillle to the board and the departure of Alexa Henderson after six years.

Libby Roy, Bravura’s chief executive, said: “After our successful capital raise of $80 million from committed shareholders and investors, Bravura is well positioned for success. We have a solid financial foundation, a clear strategy, important customers that we are dedicated to serve well, and a pipeline of opportunities.

“We have a recently refreshed, dedicated and capable board of directors who will ensure a smooth and seamless transition.”

Bravura Solutions was a software solution provider for wealth management, life insurance and fund administration industries.