BNY Mellon IM CEO to retire

Select rating Give it 1/5 Give it 2/5 Give it 3/5 Give it 4/5 Give it 5/5 Cancel rating

BNY Mellon Investment Management has appointed Hanneke Smits as chief executive, as Mitchell Harris announces his retirement, effective from 1 October, 2020.

BNY Mellon Investment Management included the wealth and investment management business, and Catherine Keating would continue her role as chief executive of BNY Mellon Wealth Management.

Smits had been chief executive of Newton Investment Management, a subsidiary of BNY Corporation since August 2016 and her career in financial services spanned three decades.

Smits and Keating would lead their respective part of the business with both reporting to Todd Gibbons, chief executive of BNY Mellon, and Smits would join the executive committee.

"Mitchell has been instrumental in driving our Investment Management business over the last four years as CEO and we wish him all the best in retirement,” Gibbons said.

“During a period of tremendous change in the investment landscape, he helped reposition our multi-boutique model and launch new investment capabilities, leaving us well positioned to meet the evolving investment needs of our clients.”

"[Smits] has spearheaded Newton's business momentum and client-centric culture, and we look forward to her leadership within Investment Management.”