BlackRock appoints iShares head

BlackRock Australia has combined its local client business and iShares teams, appointing Chantal Giles as head of iShares Wealth (iSW) Australasia and James Kingston as head of iShares Australasia.

Christian Obrist, who held the role of head of iShares Australasia for three years, was promoted to iShares distribution Asia ex-Japan, based in Hong Kong.

In addition to his new role which would commence from 1 July, 2021, Kingston would continue his responsibility as head of APAC portfolio analysis and solutions (BPAS).

Giles would lead a team responsible for the distribution of BlackRock’s alpha-seeking strategies, index and iShares exchange traded funds (ETF) offerings, as well as whole portfolio services to its wealth management, bank and platform clients.

The firm also appointed Elanor Menniti to the newly-created role of head of client product strategy and consultant relations, leading the distribution strategy behind the design and delivery of BlackRock’s products.

Jason Collins, head of client business Australasia, said the firm was pleased to be able to promote from within the company.

“Our ability to work with clients across a range of investment types – index, active, multi-asset and alternatives – and deliver this via various structures, gives BlackRock a unique ability to partner with firms as they seek to curate and provide leading investment options to their end clients,” Collins said.