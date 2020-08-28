Aus Unity appoints CIO

Select rating Give it 1/5 Give it 2/5 Give it 3/5 Give it 4/5 Give it 5/5 Cancel rating

Australian Unity’s Wealth and Capital Markets (WCM) business has appointed Dr Joe Fernandes as chief investment officer (CIO), from 7 September, 2020.

He would lead and guide Australian Unity’s investments team which included joint venture partnerships with Platypus Asset Management, Altius Asset Management, and Acorn Capital.

The stand-alone CIO position was new to the business and followed chief executive Ether Kerr-Smith’s decision to separate the role from the WCM chief executives’ responsibilities to “enhance accountabilities and to create a more clearly delineated investment decision-making function”.

Fernandes had over two decades of experience in senior investment management leadership roles, including 17 years with Colonial First State (CFS), CFS Global Asset Management (now First Sentier Investments) and First State Investments.

Most recently, he had held several independent advisory roles in superannuation and wealth management.

He would report to Kerr-Smith who was appointed WCM as chief executive in July.

Kerr-Smith said Fernandes’ leadership experience would improve the firm’s investment capability during a period of heightened economic uncertainty.

“Joe’s key priority will be the ongoing stewardship and development of Australian Unity’s investment activities,” Kerr-Smith said.

“This will include capturing investment opportunities that align with our strategic agenda as a provider of health, wealth and care products and services that both meet the wellbeing needs of our members and customers, and deliver community and social value.”