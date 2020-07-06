Aus Unity appoints wealth and capital markets CEO

Select rating Give it 1/5 Give it 2/5 Give it 3/5 Give it 4/5 Give it 5/5 Cancel rating

Australian Unity has appointed Esther Kerr-Smith as chief executive of its wealth and capital markets business, and Darren Mann as group executive – finance and strategy and chief financial officer (CFO).

Kerr-Smith’s appointment followed David Bryant’s resignation earlier this year and both appointments will commence from 13 July.

Kerr-Smith joined Australian Unity in 2017 as group executive – finance and strategy where she led the group’s finance function and strategic objectives.

She also led the firm’s engagement with market stakeholders to advance its capital markets, community value and social infrastructure agendas.

Her previous experience covered financial services, infrastructure and human services design and delivery.

She was a senior executive with the National Disability Insurance Agency (NDIA), and held senior roles at Boston Consulting Group and within Macquarie Group’s infrastructure division.

Mann joined in 2020 and held numerous senior roles within the finance and strategy function, and in 2015 as group treasurer he oversaw the refinancing of the group listed debt.

He previously worked a decade in London primarily in large scale integration and transformation programs with Merrill Lynch, Lloyds Banking Group, and the Royal Bank of Scotland.