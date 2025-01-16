ASIC completes global CEO search

ASIC has named its new chief executive, who is set to replace retiring interim CEO Greg Yanco in March.

The corporate regulator has appointed Scott Gregson as its chief executive, joining the regulator on 17 March.

Having spent almost 30 years with the Australian Competition and Consumer Commission (ACCC), most recently as its CEO, Gregson takes over from ASIC’s retiring interim CEO Greg Yanco.

ASIC chair Joe Longo said the appointment followed an executive search of domestic and international candidates.

“Scott is an impressive leader and will bring extensive experience to this important role at ASIC,” Longo said.

“His commitment to achieving regulatory outcomes that benefit all Australians makes him a strong addition to support ASIC’s commission and head the agency’s executive leadership team.”

According to Longo, the appointment forms part on the regulator’s ongoing transformation project, which included a number of executive director appointments over the last 12 months.

Most recently, in October, ASIC appointed Peter Soros as executive director, regulation and supervision, and Chris Savundra as executive director, enforcement and compliance.

“As ASIC enters the next phase of the program of transformation we began three years ago, Scott’s experience supporting digital and technology delivery, and his pedigree in enforcement and compliance, will continue to ensure ASIC is well placed to meet future challenges,” Longo said.

The chair also thanked Yanco for his contribution to helping make ASIC a “modern, confident and ambitious regulator”.

“Greg has been an integral part of Australia’s financial services landscape not just in his various senior executive roles at ASIC, but previously at the ASX,” Longo said.

“On behalf of all of ASIC, I thank Greg for his exemplary service, dedication and work ethic, and we wish him all the best for the future.”

Gregson said he was looking forward to being part of ASIC’s continued transformation.

“The momentum ASIC is showing in its work and impact is very appealing for me,” Gregson said.

“In an increasingly complex world with heightened cost of living pressures, the work of ASIC is more important than ever and I look forward to taking the step up and helping ASIC meet the challenges ahead.”

The search for a new CEO at the corporate regulator followed former boss Warren Day announcing in April last year that he would join the Commonwealth Director of Public Prosecutions (CDPP) on secondment as the director’s executive officer, effective 1 June 2024.

The regulator accepted a CDPP request for Day to join, which Longo said recognised the contribution Day had made to ASIC as CEO, in particular, supporting its organisational transformation since 2021.

While the appointment is temporary, Day had informed ASIC that he would not return to the regulator following the conclusion of his CDPP secondment.