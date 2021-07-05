APIR launches DDO tool

By Oksana Patron

6 July 2021

INDUSTRY NEWS

APIR Systems has launched a new tool which will help provide clients to store target market determinations (TMDs), ahead of the design and distribution obligations (DDO) legislation which will come into effect from 5 October. 

APIR’s chief executive, Chris Donohoe, said the focus of its TMD program would be on the broader market rollout after the successful pilot programme. 

“APIR is in the fortunate position of being able to leverage off our existing industry connectivity to deliver a simple and scalable solution. We’re one of few service providers in the market with existing infrastructure and capability to accommodate the new TMD obligations,” he said. 

Related News:

“With APIR, the industry will be able to access a single centralised service where TMD information can be uploaded seamlessly and efficiently via a range of connectivity options. It is simply a centralised repository of information that issuers and distributors can access in meeting their DDO.” 

APIR service, which currently covers managed funds, managed accounts and superannuation products, could be easily expanded to include other banking and insurance products that would be required to have TMDs, Donohoe said. 

TMDs were a requirement for all financial products captured under the DDO, which would place the onus of responsibility on product issuers and platform providers to ensure products are suitable for the market being distributed to. 

The DDO legislation was being overseen by the Australian Securities and Investments Commission (ASIC) and would impact issuers and distributors of financial products. 

 




Read more about:
DDOs
tmd
APIR Systems
ASIC
Chris Donohoe

Recommended for you

Lumiant adds two industry veterans

Read more

Shipton replacement announced

Read more

Former Meritum’s head joins Gold Coast fund manager

Read more

Natixis IM appoints CEO

Read more

Author

Comments

Add new comment