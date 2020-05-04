Allan Gray boosts distribution team

Select rating Give it 1/5 Give it 2/5 Give it 3/5 Give it 4/5 Give it 5/5 Cancel rating

Asset management firm Allan Gray has added LJ Collyer, Marietta Gibbs and Chris Hestelow into new roles in its distribution team.

Collyer would take the role of head of adviser distribution; while Hestelow transitioned from relationship and research associate to relationship manager.

Gibbs, a former Allan Gray state manager, took the role of national account executive and would assume additional national responsibilities including strategic distribution initiatives.

Julian Morrison would continue his role as head of research houses and key accounts.

JD De Lange, chief operating officer, said: “The strong growth in absolute adviser numbers discovering the benefits of our contrarian investment philosophy has meant we have had to restructure our retail distribution team to ensure we can continue to support our advisers and maintain our exceptional service levels to them.

“These changes will likely lead to further appointments in the team once things settle and we set ourselves up for the next phase of growth in the retail market.”