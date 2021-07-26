AFA appoints CEO

Select rating Give it 1/5 Give it 2/5 Give it 3/5 Give it 4/5 Give it 5/5 Cancel rating

The Association of Financial Advisers (AFA) has appointed Helen Morgan-Banda as AFA chief executive, effective from 2 August, 2021.

Morgan-Banda had over a decade of experience as CEO of two major professional membership bodies, the Law Society of New Zealand and the Royal New Zealand College of General Practitioners.

Morgan-Banda previously held corporate affairs positions with ANZ and AMP, both in New Zealand.

She would relocate from Wellington, New Zealand, to Sydney as soon as practicable, given COVID-19 restrictions.

Michael Nowak, AFA national president, said Morgan-Banda’s background and experience was a strong strategic fit with the highly experienced financial services professionals in the AFA’s senior leadership team, AFA board, and AFA communities of practice.

“Over the course of her career, Helen has managed significant disruption, akin to that currently being experienced by financial advisers,” Nowak said.

“She has demonstrated a deep understanding of the issues being faced by our members and the broader industry and we believe she is the right person to lead us into the future.”

Nowak thanked Phil Anderson, AFA’s general manager policy and professionalism, for leading the AFA over the past six months.

“Phil has essentially performed two demanding roles while we were engaged in the search for a new CEO,” Nowak said.

“Phil remains an integral part of the AFA’s senior leadership team and will continue to play a vital role consulting with regulators, Government and other industry bodies on behalf of our members.”