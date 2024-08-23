 
POWERED BY MOMENTUM MEDIA
Subscribe to our newsletter
  1. Home
  2. News
  3. Funds management
  4. Pacific Current divestments drive cost savings for business

Pacific Current divestments drive cost savings for business

GQG Partners Pacific Current Group divestment M&A

23 August 2024
 | By Laura Dew |
Funds management
image
image
expand image

Pacific Current (PAC) noted FY24 was a “transformational year” as it made multiple divestments to create a lower cost structure for the business.

The firm previously announced its intention during the year to “rightsize” the business through externalising its investment management and certain operations.

During the year, PAC sold three of its assets to GQG Partners – which previously made an unsuccessful bid to acquire the whole firm – in Avante, Cordillera and Proterra for US$71.2 million.

Related News:

Since the end of the financial year, the firm has also sold its interest in Carlisle to alternative asset manager Abacus Life in July and divested Victory Park Capital to asset manager Janus Henderson in August.

This has enabled the business to report cost savings of over 40 per cent to materialise in FY25 onwards. The externalisation, together with a restructure of PAC’s US back office operations, has generated net cost savings of $6 million.

View all

Underlying net profit after tax was $32.2 million, up from $26.1 million in the previous year.

In its FY24 results, reported to the ASX on 23 August, the firm said: “FY24 was a transformational year for Pacific Current Group. After multiple parties sought to purchase PAC, a viable transaction ultimately emerged that PAC believed would be both feasible and beneficial to shareholders. 

“The intent of this strategy was to unlock value by reducing corporate expenses, while retaining access to key investment capabilities. It involved simultaneously selling three of PAC’s assets to GQG, while externalising the investment management of PAC’s portfolio by appointing an affiliate of GQG to provide investment management services to PAC. 

“The transaction results in a significantly lower cost structure for PAC while ensuring continuity of portfolio management of PAC’s portfolio. The agreement externalising investment management will last a minimum of two years but can be extended at PAC’s discretion.”

Going into FY25, the firm is now focused on returning capital to shareholders, enhancing capital flexibility, delivering on its growth initiatives, optimising organisational effectiveness, and paying down outstanding debt.

PAC’s chairman Tony Robinson noted: “FY24 has been an extraordinary year where PAC realised a number of investments at a great return and the business has consolidated operations to increase operational leverage.”
 

Read more about:
GQG Partners
Pacific Current Group
divestment
M&A

AUTHOR

Recommended for you

23 August 2024
‘Dislocation’ in investors’ understanding of private credit

With research houses raising concerns about the suitability of private credit funds for retail clients, a fund manager has acknowledged greater transparency is needed to protect investors who struggle to understand the risk.

Read More
discover item desktop discover item mobile
23 August 2024
Pinnacle’s planned UK affiliate loses $3bn Ironbark mandate

The launch of a new UK affiliate by Pinnacle Investment Management has hit a snag as delays mean Ironbark has pulled a planned $3 billion mandate from the firm.

Read More
discover item desktop discover item mobile
21 August 2024
The biggest CEO moves in 2024

Former Australian Retirement Trust chief executive Bernard Reilly announced he was joining Perpetual this week – what other CEO moves has the industry seen since the start of 2024?

Read More
discover item desktop discover item mobile
21 August 2024
Equity funds suffer $2.2bn outflows in 1H 2024

Equity funds saw $2.2 billion in outflows during the first half of 2024, according to Calastone, despite reporting modest gains in the second quarter.

Read More
discover item desktop discover item mobile
sub-bgsidebar subscription

Never miss the latest news and developments in wealth management industry

MARKET INSIGHTS

More Market Insights content
GG

So shareholders lose a dividend plus have seen the erosion of value. Qantas decides to clawback remuneration from Alan ...

Platform migration causes adviser outflows for Insignia
2 days 22 hours ago
Denise Baker

This is why I left my last position. There was no interest in giving the client quality time, it was all about bumping ...

Have client relationships fallen on the back burner?
3 days 19 hours ago
gonski

So the Hayne Royal Commission has left us with this. What a sad day for the financial planning industry. Clearly most ...

The ‘recipe for success’ of highly profitable advice firms
3 days 23 hours ago
AMP to sell off advice licensees for $10.2m

AMP has announced it has concluded a 12-month process assessing alternative advice models and will be selling its advice licensees and self-licensed offering....

2 weeks 4 days ago
Melbourne advice firm enters liquidation

A Melbourne financial advice firm has been put into liquidation by the Federal Court, and an appeal against its AFSL cancellation has been dismissed....

1 week 4 days ago
AMP’s George details historic decision to exit advice

AMP chief executive Alexis George has detailed to Money Management how its exit from advice will change the industry, allow greater scale for advisers and a new role for ...

2 weeks 3 days ago

TOP PERFORMING FUNDS

ACS FIXED INT - AUSTRALIA/GLOBAL BOND
Fund name
3y(%)pa
1
Ardea Diversified Bond F (CLOSED)
148.81 3 y p.a(%)
2
Spire Oaktree Opportunities XI First Close USD
66.48 3 y p.a(%)
3
DomaCom 3/227 High Forest Road Omeo VIC 3898
56.65 3 y p.a(%)
4
Hills International
41.10 3 y p.a(%)
5
Fidante Credit Suisse Global Private Equity
30.96 3 y p.a(%)
momentummedia
frb logo

OUR PLATFORMS AND BRANDS

EVENTS AND SUMMITS

PODCASTS

LEARNING AND EDUCATION

MOMENTUM MARKETS NETWORK

LINKS

CATEGORIES

STAY CONNECTED

SUBSCRIBE to Newsletter
Copyright © 2007-2024 MOMENTUMMEDIA