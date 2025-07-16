Asset managers make senior distribution appointments

Two distribution executives have taken up new roles at fund managers, joining Antipodes and La Trobe Financial.

La Trobe Financial has hired James Waterworth from iShares as head of distribution.

He previously spent almost eight years at BlackRock, most recently as head of intermediary distribution, and has 20 years of industry experience.

La Trobe recently launched the listed La Trobe Private Credit Fund and said it is seeing strong inflows into its alternative strategies. The IPO of this fund raised over $300 million and brings together two private credit strategies into one vehicle to provide balanced and defensive exposure to Australian real estate private credit and US mid-market corporate private credit.

Waterworth said: “I am excited to be joining a high-performing team that is well-positioned to thrive in a rapidly evolving investment landscape. I look forward to contributing to the firm’s continued growth and success.”

Chris Paton, chief investment officer at La Trobe, said: “James brings a rare combination of strategic insight and hands-on experience. His appointment supports our ambition to further scale our distribution platform while continuing to deepen relationships with clients and partners both in Australia and globally.”

It is not known who has taken over his role at BlackRock Australia.

Meanwhile over at Antipodes, which is an affiliate of Pinnacle Investment Management, Michael Rockliff joined as a distribution director. He was previously the head of wholesale at Platinum Asset Management and spent eight years at exchange traded bond company XTB.

Platinum has seen several departures in recent weeks as Douglas Isles departed as head of investment after 12 years and investment specialist Charlie Brooks departed after 10 years to join Atrium, the multi-asset investment management arm of Fitzpatricks Financial Group.

Meanwhile, its co-chief investment officers Clay Smolinski and Andrew Clifford have moved away from the position and their portfolio management responsibilities, with Smolinski currently on a six-month leave of absence and expected to return to a different position while Clifford has moved to a role on the investment oversight group.