POWERED BY MOMENTUM MEDIA
Subscribe to our newsletter
  1. Home
  2. News
  3. Funds management
  4. Morningstar announces eight ESG investment leaders

Morningstar announces eight ESG investment leaders

6 February 2024
 | By Laura Dew |
Funds management
image
image
expand image

Just 8 per cent of almost 100 global asset managers reviewed by Morningstar can be recognised as leaders in the ESG space, including a specialist Australian firm. 

The fifth edition of the research house’s ESG Commitment Level report surveyed 97 firms globally, including 18 in Australia, and found eight were classed as ESG Leaders. 

These firms are those that have focused their business models on sustainable investing and combine sustainability goals with financial returns.

Related News:

The eight firms are:

  • Australian Ethical
  • Impax
  • Stewart Investors
  • Robeco
  • Parnassus
  • Boston Trust Walden
  • Domini Asset Management 
  • Affirmative Investment Management
View all

“These firms have not rested on their laurels. Rather, they have been at the cutting edge of developing innovative frameworks to assess ESG risks as well as the impacts, both positive and negative, that companies and investments have on the environment and society at large.

“Strong internal controls of sustainability drive continued innovation in the space, and these firms stay ahead of the curve by promoting improved disclosure and practices in portfolio companies as well as collaborating with regulators and peers to raise sustainability standards.”

Australian Ethical was set up in 1986 and includes managed funds, superannuation, exchange traded funds (ETFs) and pension products. 

In its most recent results, the firm said it is approaching $10 billion in assets under management after seeing net flows of $145 million in the three months to 31 December. FUM was $9.6 billion, up by 5 per cent from $9.2 billion in the previous quarter. This was divided between $2 billion in managed funds and $7.6 billion in superannuation.

Looking at the other Australian asset managers, Alphinity, Altius and Melior received an advanced rating. Ausbil, Betashares, Dexus, DNR Capital, First Sentier, Macquarie and Pendal received a basic rating, and Allan Gray, Antipodes, Bennelong, GQG Partners, Hyperion, Platinum and Solaris all scored low. 

The firms that received a low rating were classed as those which have been slower to adopt ESG policies and processes or only have a small percentage of assets in funds focused on sustainability. 

The Morningstar report surveyed firms on their history of sustainable investing, alignment of firm’s investment philosophy and ESG principles, and level of consistency of ESG integration across their investment line-up.
 

Read more about:
ESG
morningstar
Australian Ethical
sustainability

AUTHOR

Add new comment

The content of this field is kept private and will not be shown publicly.
About text formats

Recommended for you

5 February 2024
Potential side effects flagged for sophisticated investor test changes

Two potential side effects have been flagged around changes to the sophisticated investor test following a recent Treasury consultation, which could see thousands of investors no longer classified as 'wholesale investors'..

Read More
discover item desktop discover item mobile
5 February 2024
Australia’s active ETF development defies outflows: Zenith

Australia is at the forefront of active exchange-traded funds (ETFs) according to Zenith, despite statistics showing they have experienced heavy outflows.

Read More
discover item desktop discover item mobile
5 February 2024
Pinnacle surpasses $100bn in FUM in H12023–24

Pinnacle has seen a return to inflows in the first half of FY2023–24 as funds under management surpass $100 billion for the first time.

Read More
discover item desktop discover item mobile
5 February 2024
Asian market earnings growth ‘set to double’ US

Key performers emerging across Asia could see the region outperform the US market over the long term as a 'growth de-synchronisation' plays out, according to fund manager abrdn.

Read More
discover item desktop discover item mobile
subscribe

Stay up to date with Australia’s top news and information source for the wealth management industry

MARKET INSIGHTS

More Market Insights content
sub-bg sidebar subscription

Never miss the latest news and developments in wealth management industry

Alan Tickle

I’ve been an adviser for 34 years and while I passed the FASEA exam first attempt, I felt that it failed to test techni...

5 years of the Hayne RC: 5 advisers reflect on industry progress
4 hours 41 minutes ago
Graeme

Such a high personal cost to so many. It must be acknowledged with rather more sensitivity. It is a good thing Mr Rich...

5 years of the Hayne RC: 5 advisers reflect on industry progress
14 hours ago
Really?

Thank you Laura, Money Management and FSCP for round 1 against some of the worst criminals in our industry but this will...

Inappropriate advice about super switching leads to latest FSCP outcome
23 hours 55 minutes ago
How did Australia’s largest super funds perform in FY22–23?

AustralianSuper and Australian Retirement Trust have posted the financial results for the 2022–23 financial year for their combined 5.3 million members....

7 months ago
Are you with the top 10 super fund of 2022–23?

A $34 billion fund has come out on top with a 13.3 per cent return in the last 12 months, beating out mega funds like Australian Retirement Trust and Aware Super. ...

6 months 2 weeks ago
AMP BOLR class action verdict delivered

The verdict in the class action case against AMP Financial Planning has been delivered in the Federal Court by Justice Moshinsky....

7 months ago
momentummedia
frb logo

OUR PLATFORMS AND BRANDS

EVENTS AND SUMMITS

PODCASTS

KNOWLEDGE CENTRES

LINKS

CATEGORIES

STAY CONNECTED

SUBSCRIBE to Newsletter
Copyright © 2007-2024 MOMENTUMMEDIA