Money Management Fund Manager of the Year finalists announced

9 June 2020by Mike Taylor
Money Management has announced the finalists for the Money Management 2020 Fund Manager of the Year Awards – the first awards judged utilising a whole of market approach involving the combined efforts of ratings houses Lonsec, Mercer and SQM and the associated input of IOOF.

The award platinum sponsor is Equity Trustees, the silver sponsor is MSC Trustees.

The award winners will be announced in a Livestream event on 30 July. Registration is free.

The finalists by category are:

AUSTRALIAN LARGE CAP EQUITIES

AUSTRALIAN SMALL/MID CAP EQUITIES

GLOBAL EQUITIES          

GLOBAL EMERGING MARKET EQUITIES 

LONG/SHORT EQUITIES

AUSTRALIAN PROPERTY SECURITIES       

GLOBAL PROPERTY SECURITIES

INFRASTRUCTURE SECURITIES

AUSTRALIAN FIXED INCOME      

GLOBAL FIXED INCOME

MULTI ASSET - BALANCED          

EMERGING MANAGER 

SEPARATELY MANAGED ACCOUNTS - AUSTRALIAN EQUITIES 

  • Bennelong Australian Equities Model Portfolio Core
  • DNR Capital Australian Equities High Conviction Portfolio
  • Elston Australian Large Companies Model Portfolio
  • Blackmore Capital Blended Australian Equities Portfolio

RESPONSIBLE INVESTMENTS - all rated by Lonsec

BEST-PERFORMING FUND WITH A WOMAN IN A LEADERSHIP ROLE             

  • Bianca Ogden
  • Kate Howitt
  • Qiao Ma
  • Mary Manning
  • Julia Forrest



