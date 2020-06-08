Money Management Fund Manager of the Year finalists announced

Select rating Give it 1/5 Give it 2/5 Give it 3/5 Give it 4/5 Give it 5/5 Cancel rating

Money Management has announced the finalists for the Money Management 2020 Fund Manager of the Year Awards – the first awards judged utilising a whole of market approach involving the combined efforts of ratings houses Lonsec, Mercer and SQM and the associated input of IOOF.

The award platinum sponsor is Equity Trustees, the silver sponsor is MSC Trustees.

The award winners will be announced in a Livestream event on 30 July. Registration is free.

The finalists by category are:

AUSTRALIAN LARGE CAP EQUITIES

AUSTRALIAN SMALL/MID CAP EQUITIES

GLOBAL EQUITIES

GLOBAL EMERGING MARKET EQUITIES

LONG/SHORT EQUITIES

AUSTRALIAN PROPERTY SECURITIES

GLOBAL PROPERTY SECURITIES

INFRASTRUCTURE SECURITIES

AUSTRALIAN FIXED INCOME

GLOBAL FIXED INCOME

MULTI ASSET - BALANCED

EMERGING MANAGER

SEPARATELY MANAGED ACCOUNTS - AUSTRALIAN EQUITIES

Bennelong Australian Equities Model Portfolio Core

DNR Capital Australian Equities High Conviction Portfolio

Elston Australian Large Companies Model Portfolio

Blackmore Capital Blended Australian Equities Portfolio

RESPONSIBLE INVESTMENTS - all rated by Lonsec

BEST-PERFORMING FUND WITH A WOMAN IN A LEADERSHIP ROLE