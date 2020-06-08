Money Management Fund Manager of the Year finalists announced

Money Management has announced the finalists for the Money Management 2020 Fund Manager of the Year Awards – the first awards judged utilising a whole of market approach involving the combined efforts of ratings houses Lonsec, Mercer and SQM and the associated input of IOOF.
The award platinum sponsor is Equity Trustees, the silver sponsor is MSC Trustees.
The award winners will be announced in a Livestream event on 30 July. Registration is free.
The finalists by category are:
AUSTRALIAN LARGE CAP EQUITIES
- Alphinity Sustainable Share Fund
- Bennelong Concentrated Australian Equities
- Greencape High Conviction
- Platypus Australian Equities Trust Wholesale
- Bennelong Australian Equities
AUSTRALIAN SMALL/MID CAP EQUITIES
- Ausbil MicroCap
- Fairview Equity Partners Emerging Companies
- Fidelity Future Leaders
- OC Micro-Cap
- Australian Ethical Emerging Companies Wholesale
GLOBAL EQUITIES
- Hyperion Global Growth Companies B
- CFS Generation WS Global Share
- Loftus Peak Global Disruption
- Legg Mason Martin Currie Global Long-Term Unconstrained A
- Zurich Investments Concentrated Global Growth
GLOBAL EMERGING MARKET EQUITIES
- MFS Emerging Markets Equity Trust
- GMO Emerging Markets Trust
- Fidelity Global Emerging Markets
- CFS FirstChoice Wholesale Emerging Markets
- Legg Mason Martin Currie Emerging Markets
LONG/SHORT EQUITIES
- CFS FirstChoice Acadian Wholesale Australian Equity Long Short
- Bennelong Long Short Equity
- Wavestone Dynamic Australian Equity
- Regal Long Short Australian Equity
AUSTRALIAN PROPERTY SECURITIES
- Charter Hall Maxim Property Securities
- UBS Property Securities Fund
- Cromwell Phoenix Property Securities
- Pendal Property Securities
- AMP Capital Listed Property Trusts A
GLOBAL PROPERTY SECURITIES
- Resolution Capital Global Property Securities Unhedged II
- Dimensional Global Real Estate Trust Inc AUD
- Quay Global Real Estate C
- APN Asian REIT
- IOOF Specialist Property
INFRASTRUCTURE SECURITIES
- 4D Global Infrastructure A
- Lazard Global Infrastructure
- AMP Capital Global Infrastructure Securities Unhedged A
- Magellan Infrastructure Unhedged
- CFML First Sentier Investors Infrastructure
AUSTRALIAN FIXED INCOME
- Nikko AM Australian Bond
- Macquarie Core Australian Fixed Interest
- Legg Mason Western Asset Australian Bond A
- BlackRock Enhanced Australian Bond
- OnePath Optimix Wholesale Australian Fixed Interest Trust A
GLOBAL FIXED INCOME
- Colchester Global Government Bond N
- Legg Mason Brandywine Global Opportunistic Fixed Income A
- Russell Global Bond AUD
- Legg Mason Brandywine Global Fixed Income Trust A
- PIMCO Global Bond
MULTI ASSET - BALANCED
- Advance Balanced Multi Blend Wholesale
- IOOF Balanced Investor Trust
- Bendigo Balanced Index
- Australian Ethical Balanced
- Fiducian Balanced
EMERGING MANAGER
- Fairlight Global Small & Mid Cap A
- Insync Global Quality Equity
- Elston Australian Large Companies A
- Bombora Special Investments Growth A
SEPARATELY MANAGED ACCOUNTS - AUSTRALIAN EQUITIES
- Bennelong Australian Equities Model Portfolio Core
- DNR Capital Australian Equities High Conviction Portfolio
- Elston Australian Large Companies Model Portfolio
- Blackmore Capital Blended Australian Equities Portfolio
RESPONSIBLE INVESTMENTS - all rated by Lonsec
- Alphinity Sustainable Share Fund
- Nanuk New World Fund
- Australian Ethical Australian Shares Fund
- Ausbil Active Sustainable Equity
BEST-PERFORMING FUND WITH A WOMAN IN A LEADERSHIP ROLE
- Bianca Ogden
- Kate Howitt
- Qiao Ma
- Mary Manning
- Julia Forrest
