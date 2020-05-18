Martin Currie launches Australian sustainable equity fund

Select rating Give it 1/5 Give it 2/5 Give it 3/5 Give it 4/5 Give it 5/5 Cancel rating

Specialist asset manager Martin Currie has launched an Australian Sustainable Equity fund, designed to consider the sustainability practices of companies in which it invests.

It would build on Martin Currie’s experience in integrating environmental, social and governance (ESG) principles into its existing equity strategies.

Managed by Will Baylis, Naomi Bant and Matt Lambert, the fund would select those companies on a “sustainable pathway” which it believed will have a healthier outcome and be more financially successful over time.

It would focus on identifying companies that provide more benefit than harm to society, have management focused on sustainability and have a clear pathway to a sustainable future. On the flip side, poor quality companies that had a high sustainability risk or caused harm to society would be penalised.

Kimon Kouryialas, co-head of global distribution at Martin Currie, said: “The development of this solution is a direct result of discussions and engagement with investors, who have told us they increasingly want to align their investments with achieving a more sustainable society, environment and economy, but also do not want to forfeit financial returns”.

Also commenting, Reece Birtles, Martin Currie Australia chief investment officer said: “Companies can be nudged in the right direction, and as a significant asset owner in Australia, Martin Currie can and do use our position to actively engage with company management and boards to influence positive change towards sustainability”.