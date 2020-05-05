Integrated reaches $5b in FUA

Wealth and portfolio management strategies provider, Integrated Portfolio Solutions, has announced its funds under administration (FUA) have exceeded $5 billion mark, and with a further expected pipeline in excess of $1 billion by mid-year, the firm expects FUA to reach $6 billion.

The company said that a growth in FUA was largely helped by strong flows from its family offices and investment advisers clients while the firm’s organic growth came from both existing clients and new boutique and institutional wins.

At the same time, Integrated also completed a $1 million funding role advised by Aura Capital and said the proceeds would go towards bring to market a practice management tool for financial advice professionals as well as its managed discretionary account (MDA) and individually managed account (IMAs) offering.

“Integrated has now reached the incredible milestone of $5 billion, an achievement we are proud of and speaks volumes to both the Integrated business model and the talented, client focused team we have servicing our clients. As advice and private wealth sectors adjust to a new normal, Integrated’s unique position in the market has become stronger,” Integrated’s manging director Darryl Johnson commented.

Aura Group’s managing director, Calvin Ng, praised Integrated’s nearly tripled FUA in approximately two and half years and said it was a testament to value of the Integrated platform and team.