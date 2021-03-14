Foresight Analytics buys ARA

Select rating Give it 1/5 Give it 2/5 Give it 3/5 Give it 4/5 Give it 5/5 Cancel rating

Foresight Analytics, provider of data analytics and investment diligence, has acquired Melbourne-based investment research and operational capability ratings business Australia Ratings Analytics (ARA) from Australia Ratings Group in order to build its market share.

The combined business would operate under the Foresight Analytics brand and would follow Foresight’s earlier strategic partnership with London and Boston-based Style Analytics Group, the firm said.

With ARA’s ability to deliver market investment ratings on wholesale and retail managed funds, separately managed accounts (SMAs) and exchanged traded products (ETPs) to the wealth management industry, the acquisition would be expected to help further diversify Foresight’s institutional data analytics and advisory solutions business to institutional, wholesale and retail investors.

At the same time, ARA’s regulatory compliant, investment ratings and operational capability ratings would continue to be delivered using the same process and approach and all ratings issued by the firm would be vetted by the investment committee whose membership would remain unchanged, the firm said.

“We believe our complementary solutions will provide significant value to our clients as they increasingly rely on data and human insights to navigate through the proliferation of complex investment products and strategies in the market,” said Foresight Analytics’ founding director Jay Kumar.

“Both firms share the same mission: to serve clients by simplifying the challenges associated with investment decisions, and collectively we will bring meaningful benefits such as the expanded asset class coverage across equities, bonds, real assets, alternatives as well as diligence ratings on private and public market investment opportunities.”