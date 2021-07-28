Aberdeen Standard sets up Sustainability Institute

Select rating Give it 1/5 Give it 2/5 Give it 3/5 Give it 4/5 Give it 5/5 Cancel rating

Aberdeen Standard Investments (ASI) has announced the establishment of its new abrdn Sustainability Institute in Asia Pacific to reinforce the company’s mission and drive sustainable investing and a resilient environmental, social and governance (ESG) ecosystem in Asia Pacific.

The institute would seek to proactively engage with policymakers to help shape the region’s ESG regulatory framework, support asset owners’ journey towards net zero, integrate ESG considerations in all investments and undertake active ownership activities.

It would also work to develop more sustainability training and education for investors and distributors, deliver deeper Asia-centric ESG insights and utilise APAC-based resources to build a wider array of innovative sustainable investment solutions for its clients, the firm said.

It would be led by Danielle Welsh-Rose, ESG investment director – Asia Pacific, and be advised by a Sustainable Investment Advisory Board, chaired by its Asia Pacific chief executive René Buehlmann, while drawing on the global experience of more than 30 on-desk ESG investment experts and its 20-strong central ESG function.

“Asia is still far behind the rest of the world in deploying sustainable investment strategies, but is moving fast to catch up with client demand. Capitalising on our deep global and Asian ESG expertise, there is an opportunity for us to drive positive changes in the industry,”Buehlmann said.

“Active engagement with companies, policymakers, industry partners and clients on ESG matters will be key to help build an impactful sustainable investing infrastructure in the region.”