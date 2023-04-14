Thousands of advisers still lacking approved degrees

There are still over 3,000 financial advisers on the Financial Advisers Register (FAR) who are without a degree and expect to rely on the experience pathway to continue their careers.

To benefit from the experience pathway, first proposed by Labor in early 2022, advisers must have commenced before 1 January 2009, have a clean record, have completed an approved ethics subject and have passed the financial adviser exam.

This exempted them from having to complete an approved bachelor’s degree or graduate diploma.

However, time was running out for these advisers to get the required qualification if the experience pathway was not implemented, as starting a bachelor’s degree would take three years to complete and the exam deadline was 1 January 2026.

Research by Wealth Data found there were 8,239 advisers on the FAR who had commenced before 1 January 2009, and 3,166 of these advisers, representing over a third, currently lacked any type of degree.

This meant they had neither an approved degree nor a general degree, which would likely require advisers to complete a shorter bridging course to meet the requirements.

When data went further back to advisers who had commenced pre-1999, the number of advisers who lacked a degree rose from 38 per cent to 48.5 per cent.

This compared to only 23 per cent of those advisers who commenced post-2009 who were yet to complete a degree.

Colin Williams, founder of Wealth Data, said: “Many of the 3,166 may well be progressing towards a degree; we just don’t know. But for those who have not commenced, time is running out.

“An approved degree generally requires three years of study, so it would be very difficult to complete a degree by the end of 2025 and work at the same time.”