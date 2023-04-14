Thousands of advisers still lacking approved degrees

There are still over 3,000 financial advisers on the Financial Advisers Register (FAR) who are without a degree and expect to rely on the experience pathway to continue their careers.
To benefit from the experience pathway, first proposed by Labor in early 2022, advisers must have commenced before 1 January 2009, have a clean record, have completed an approved ethics subject and have passed the financial adviser exam.
This exempted them from having to complete an approved bachelor’s degree or graduate diploma.
However, time was running out for these advisers to get the required qualification if the experience pathway was not implemented, as starting a bachelor’s degree would take three years to complete and the exam deadline was 1 January 2026.
Research by Wealth Data found there were 8,239 advisers on the FAR who had commenced before 1 January 2009, and 3,166 of these advisers, representing over a third, currently lacked any type of degree.
This meant they had neither an approved degree nor a general degree, which would likely require advisers to complete a shorter bridging course to meet the requirements.
When data went further back to advisers who had commenced pre-1999, the number of advisers who lacked a degree rose from 38 per cent to 48.5 per cent.
This compared to only 23 per cent of those advisers who commenced post-2009 who were yet to complete a degree.
Colin Williams, founder of Wealth Data, said: “Many of the 3,166 may well be progressing towards a degree; we just don’t know. But for those who have not commenced, time is running out.
“An approved degree generally requires three years of study, so it would be very difficult to complete a degree by the end of 2025 and work at the same time.”
Absolutely correct, I’m on of the pre-1999 group, with a GradCertComm (FP). Now mid 50’s. Passing FASEA was bad enough, but juggling work and family life with teenage kids is harder. I’m contemplating retiring end 2025 and having a tree change in the run up to retirement
There should be no exemptions. This makes a mockery of the efforts of advisers to satisfy the qualifying requirements before the cut off date.
This proposed change rewards the lazy and the types who should go.
Times are about to get interesting with a further impending exodus of advisers seemingly evident, which will likely see adviser numbers level out at roughly 12,000 nationwide. This means simple economics 101 will kick in with high demand and low supply meaning the cost of advisers will increase further. The government, politicians and their appointed lawyers pushed hard to restructure financial advice into a "profession" and so that is exactly what they will have. Qualified Financial Advisers who will charge fees like lawyers, accountants, doctors, engineers, etc do. There is nothing wrong with that. What is wrong is the expectation that "qualified professionals" work for peanuts. You've gotta be careful what you wish for.
There should be no exemptions to having a degree by 2026.
And there should be no more delays to the 2026 timeframe - it has already been delayed once.
The entire profession will look like clowns if this goes on much longer.
What about former folk on the FAR who are now only providing General Advice and servicing 708's ... like me
been in industry for >35 years, have degree from o/seas Uni, p/grad dip of the SIA, but declined to do a ethics exam.