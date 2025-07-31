HUB24 looks to Vanguard for newly created exec role

HUB24 has appointed Matt Willis from Vanguard as an executive general manager of platform growth to strengthen the platform’s relationships with industry stakeholders.

In the newly created role, he will lead the platform growth team which includes retail distribution, key account management, private wealth and broker, strategic sales, and sales enablement.

Willis joins the firm from Vanguard Australia where he started out as a business development manager in 2009, working his way up to Northern regional sales manager, national sales manager for financial adviser services, and finally head of institutional sales. He then briefly spent two years at Aware Super as the head of business development before rejoining Vanguard Australia in 2023 as the national sales manager.

He will commence on 2 September and report to HUB24’s chief operating officer, Craig Lawrenson.

Speaking on the appointment, Lawrenson said he is pleased to start working with Willis to help drive growth at HUB24 and strengthen key relationships.

“Matt is well-known in the industry for his energy, commercial acumen and talent for building high-performing teams, bringing a leadership style that closely aligns with our strategy and culture.”

Willis stated: “I’m excited to be joining HUB24 and look forward to contributing to the next phase of growth and continuing to deliver exceptional outcomes for advisers and licensees.”

Reporting to Willis will be recent internal promotion Paul Voges who takes up another newly created role, head of investment growth and partnerships, driving the platform’s relationship with asset managers. Voges has worked at HUB24 since October 2021 as a national key account manager and previously worked at Investors Mutual and Colonial First State.

In its 2024–25 financial year update, HUB24 reported having $136.4 billion in funds under administration (FUA), as at 30 June, making it the largest platform for FUA. This was a year-on-year increase of 25 per cent, up from $104.7 billion in the previous financial year.

“Our record FY25 net inflows and ongoing momentum reflect strong customer advocacy. Operating in structurally growing markets driven by demographic trends and compulsory superannuation, HUB24 is well-positioned for continued growth, supported by a strong pipeline of opportunities from new and existing relationships.”

