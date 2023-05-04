Superhero to launch adviser platform in FY24

Investment platform Superhero has announced it will be launching an adviser platform for advisers and dealer groups to help them deliver affordable advice.

The firm had been working with a number of dealer groups and advisers to understand the pain points they faced and their core requirements from a platform.

Superhero’s new adviser platform will also allow advisers and dealer groups to:

Open new Superhero accounts (e.g. Minor, Joint, Company, Trust, SMSF) for clients;

View their portfolio of clients, investments and overall performance;

Build and manage portfolios, portfolio allocations and access a range of pre-built portfolios from leading managers;

Place individual share trades on client accounts; and

Download comprehensive tax and performance reports for clients.

John Winters, CEO and co-founder of Superhero, said, “Advisers will now be able to offer our market-leading platform to their clients to view and manage their wealth.

“Our new adviser platform will assist advisers in providing a better experience, allow them to build and manage portfolios, and assist them in providing advice to their clients across both super and non-super.

“Superhero’s focus has always been about providing value, and launching an adviser platform is a tangible example of this focus. Our adviser platform will provide a fully digital option to better support Australia’s 16,000 financial advisers.

“We know that financial advice has become increasingly inaccessible for many Australians in recent years. Ultimately, we want to create a platform that can help advisers deliver more seamless, affordable and understandable advice to more people.”

The adviser platform was scheduled to launch in the first half of FY24.

Superhero was launched in 2018 and its trading platform went live in September 2020. It now has over 240,000 investors.

This was followed by the launch of Superhero Super in July 2021 and Winters said there would also be options on the adviser platform for superannuation.

These included: