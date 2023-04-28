A state-by-state look at the adviser landscape

The latest annual Adviser Ratings Landscape report has found two states have managed to increase their average funds under administration per adviser by over 40 per cent since 2018.

Advisers in every single state (excluding Northern Territory which did not feature in the data) had managed to increase their average funds under advice (FUA) per adviser since 2018 and six had managed to increase it in the past year.

Since 2018, two states have seen their average FUA increase by more than 40 per cent, South Australia (41 per cent) and Western Australia (45 per cent).

South Australia, which increased its FUA from $62 million in 2018, now has the largest FUA of all states at $88 million, closely followed by Western Australia at $87 million.

Queensland, which had the lowest FUA per adviser in 2018 at $56 million, had increased FUA by 39 per cent to $78 million in 2022.

All three had also managed to grow their FUA year-on-year, with Queensland up 9.8 per cent, South Australia up 12 per cent and Western Australia up 16 per cent on 2021’s figures.

The highest FUA per adviser in 2018 was Tasmania, with an average FUA of $74 million, which had since increased by a smaller percentage to $78 million.

Per client, the average FUA had risen from $643k in 2018 to $726k in 2022, but this was down from $785k in 2021.



Average FUA per adviser (ranked by highest in 2022)