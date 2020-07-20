Single regulator advocated for financial planning

The new single disciplinary body for the financial planning industry should encompass the role of the Financial Adviser Standards and Ethics Authority (FASEA) and elements of the Tax Practitioners Board (TPB) and the Australian Securities and Investment Commission (ASIC).
Association of Financial Advisers (AFA) general manager, policy and professionalism, Phil Anderson said that in the interests of reducing complexity and cost for financial advisers, he believed that there should be a single body responsible for adviser registration, code monitoring, policy and discipline.
He acknowledged that for such a single body to work, he anticipated that it would have to traverse roles currently covered by ASIC, the TPB and FASEA.
The single disciplinary body was a recommendation of the Royal Commission into Misconduct in the Banking, Superannuation and Financial Services Industry and saw the Government abandon the creation of code monitoring bodies to oversee the FASEA code of conduct.
Both the AFA and the Financial Planning Association (FPA) together with the SMSF Association were part of a consortium which had been in advanced planning to establish a code-monitoring body.
The Treasury has already conducted preliminary consultations with industry representatives around the shape of the single disciplinary body ahead of the original December 2020 deadline for the establishment of such a body, however that time-line now has now been extended to July 2021 because of the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Anderson said that while it was comparatively early days in the debate, he believed that the best outcome for financial advisers would be a single body rather than simply building on the multitude of regulatory structures currently impacting on the advice sector.
Those structures included ASIC, the TPB and FASEA as well as the Australian Financial Complaints Authority (AFCA).
Comments
Back before 2004, the previous generation of politicians and Public Servants who drafted Legislation got it right to make ASIC a functional regulator, but ASIC corporate lawyers do not want to engage in proactive supervision - rather the blame game cult of banning advisers, new $billion failures occurred, however subsequent generations thought it was smart to slip backwards into multiple sectorial regulators (authorities by name, motherhood by nature) and here we go again, around another new circle. A single disciplinary regulatory staffed with corporate lawyers will again not do proactive supervision and play the blame game cult of banning advisers, instead of rehabilitating wrong doers that induces them to become strong compliance advocates among their peers. Corporate lawyers are conflicted because they avoid condemning failures in financial institutions, because that is where they will find their next career job.
Totally agree with this position from AFA. Their position on AFCA wasn't mentioned in this article but hopefully as part of the transition to the new body, financial advisers will no longer be subject to AFCA. AFCA is designed to beat up big banks and insurance companies on behalf of powerless consumers. But when AFCA uses that some might against small financial advisers it is a bloodbath.
AFCA is used as a tool by fraudsters and liars to scam money out of financial advisers. This drives up PI premiums and compliance costs, and ultimately makes it harder for most consumers to access affordable professional advice.
Probably the most rational thing the AFA has ever said..
Here, here ! Makes a lot of sense ..... but pretty sure it won't be happening before many experienced advisers leave the industry.
Be good if there were a unified approach/interpretation to compliance, and it's function in providing advice, so that every adviser is on the same page. This would also standardise the SOA templates we use. At the moment every licensee has different interpretations of the compliance requirements, different templates (some better than others) and are more concerned about protecting themselves.
Hi Mike,
Absolutely correct, Mike. Your post here is looking more right on the money day by day: https://www.moneymanagement.com.au/news/financial-planning/mortgages-are.... It is all about silos in thinking not being able to see the risks associated with negative equity in housing. If the pages of history are right (they usually are) there is going to be some very angry consumers around in a couple of years. Thank you for printing this call again.
Keep up the good work>
Best.
John Cosstick
Treasury needs to consult with industry, not with these shonks. The FPA does not represent individual Financial Planners, they represent large insto's and Super funds. In the same way you were FASEA'd don't let it happen again. Please write to Treasury and point out the conflict these so called representative bodies have.
Add new comment