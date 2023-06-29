Significant loss of 46 advisers marks end of FY2022–23

Going into the end of the financial year, adviser movements remain disappointing with a large loss of 46 advisers for the week, according to Wealth Data.

“While the numbers are disappointing this week, we tend to see a volatile period as we end one financial year and enter the other,” said Colin Williams, Wealth Data founder.

Current adviser numbers stand at 15,735 with a net change of -452 for the financial year to date.

This week, 14 licensee owners had net gains for 17 advisers. Meanwhile, 53 licensee owners had net losses for 80 advisers.

Three licensees ceased and there were no new licensees.

Williams also explains why the actual loss of 46 was lesser than the expected 63, given the loss of 80 advisers at licensees and net gains of 17.

“The reason that the actual loss is significantly less, is due to LGSS (Local Government Super now known as Active Super) losing 13 advisers,” he said.

“However, the advisers were also (and still are) authorised at Industry Fund Services in October last year. Therefore, they have not been ceased on the FAR and still provide advice services to Active Super members.”

In terms of growth, Evans and Partners, a licensee that has been particularly active in hiring new starts, welcomed three new entrants. It has five provisional advisers and six other advisers who commenced post 2019, bringing them to a total of 91 advisers.

Clime saw a rise of two advisers, both joining Maddison and both being new entrants.

Pitcher Partners, Koda Capital, Macquarie Group, and nine other licensee owners welcomed one adviser.

Looking at losses, LGSS Super (Active Super) was down by 13 in a licensee switch. Diverger was down four, losing two advisers each at GPS Wealth and Merit Wealth.

Count Group was down by three advisers, losing one from Affinia and two from Count. Ozplan was also down by three advisers.

Some eight licensee owners bid farewell to two advisers each, including Insignia, Sequoia, and Morgans.

Around 41 licensee owners were down by one adviser each, including Fitzpatricks, Findex, PSK Group, and WT Financial Group.

“The end and start of each financial year does create a significant amount of adviser movement,” explained Williams.

“Excluding the losses at key cut off times for FASEA exams, resignations are at their highest in June with the last day being the most critical, and appointments are at their greatest in July. Much of the movement includes advisers switching licensees.”

Williams predicts next week’s adviser movements will be “very interesting.”

“It will cover the end of this financial year and the first few days of the new financial year. While there can be some ‘drag’ to get the complete picture, as licensees have up to 30 days to report movement, we tend to see the bulk of adviser movement reported quickly,” he said.

“We are expecting to see many advisers switching licensees, including switching into their own self licensed AFSLs.”