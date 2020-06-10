Sam Henderson faces dishonest conduct charges

Former celebrity financial adviser, Sam Henderson has been charged by the Australian Securities and Investments Commission (ASIC) with three counts of dishonest conduct and two counts of giving a disclosure document known it to be defective.
The regulator said the charges related to alleged false representations made by Henderson that he had a Master of Commerce.
It said it would be alleging that that Mr Henderson, whilst a senior financial advisor and director of Henderson Maxwell Pty Ltd), engaged in dishonest conduct when he made false representations that he had a Master of Commerce:
- In PowerPoint presentations he gave to prospective clients from 2010 to 2016;
- On the Henderson Maxwell website from October 2012 to August 2016; and
- In Henderson Maxwell brochures distributed between 2013 and 2016 and in an Information Memorandum dated May 2011.
ASIC said each dishonest conduct offence under s1041G Corporations Act 2001 (Cth) carried a maximum penalty of 10 years’ imprisonment or a fine of up to 4,500 penalty units.
The regulator said it was also alleging that Henderson breached s952D(2)(a)(ii) of the Corporations Act in 2014 and 2016 by giving at least two clients a Financial Services Guide, containing the false representation that he held a Master of Commerce (Financial Planning).
Each s952D(2)(a)(ii) Corporations Act offence carries a maximum penalty of five years’ imprisonment and/or a fine of up to 200 penalty units.
It said the charges followed an ASIC investigation into Henderson Maxwell and Henderson after evidence of misconduct was presented in the Royal Commission into Misconduct in the Banking, Superannuation and Financial Services Industry which uncovered allegedly false representations about Henderson’s qualifications made between 2010 and 2016.
Commenting on the charges, ASIC deputy chair Daniel Crennan QC said they demonstrated that ASIC will investigate allegations of breaches of the law by financial advisers when dealing with their clients, including allegations of giving inaccurate and dishonest information.
The charges against Henderson were mentioned at the Downing Centre Local Court on 9 June 2020. Henderson did not enter a plea and the matter will next come before Downing Centre Local Court on 4 August 2020.
The Commonwealth Director of Public Prosecutions is prosecuting this matter, following a referral of a brief of evidence from ASIC.
Comments
This is now smelling like a witch hunt by ASIC. Leave the guy alone to move on.
Seriously, who would fraudulently misrepresent their qualifications other than a total fool?
No, he has to face the music!
As for the boofhead comment below about omitting qualifications you do have, I despair for the Industry.
Wait until exam dates are passed and there are Advisers and Brokers who have not done it trying to get away with still operating. ASIC will have to chase them all down just like they did with AFSLs who didn't get AFCA Membership a while back..
was a legit question about is misrepresentation a two way street. I have several academic qualifications - do I list them all on the FSG? I have but what If a FP thinks having a B App Sci (PE) does not have any bearing on his role as a FP? So they don't list it but they list others, have they mislead a client? Maybe not but its enough for ASIC to say they have. Recall its not what you say or do but also what you don't say or do that is under scrutiny.
On quals only recall one or two every proactively asking about them. And when they came up in FSG clients couldn't wait to get to what they came into see me for which definitely wasn't a recitation of my glittering academic career.
[Don't take this as any defence of someone who lists a qualification they do not have.]
agree. he has done his time. let him be.
what about all the other claims from advisers stating "multi-award-winning adviser", you mean to tell me that self-nominating and winning a dubious award is acceptable.
if you are going to claim you are an award-winning adviser, please state how you won the award as well.
otherwise, you are bringing disrepute to the profession (refer fasea std 2 part a, and 12)
Stop defending people who have done the wrong thing in our industry call them out and ask for them to be punished.
That is exactly why no one trusts financial planners to do the right thing and there is so much regulation in our industry, because everyone thinks we are happy to cover up criminal behaviour of colleagues.
People defending him should be ashamed of themselves would you be happy if a doctor/lawyer/accountant lied about their qualification in their field, NO WAY you would be up in arms calling for a criminal prosecution.
If you want Aussies to trust financial planners don’t defend the wrong doers in our industry
Would it be illegal NOT to list a qualification? Relevant or otherwise?
"...dishonest conduct offence under s1041G Corporations Act 2001 (Cth) carried a maximum penalty of 10 years’ imprisonment or a fine of up to 4,500 penalty units"
Sure pays to be a HSU Union boss - they're able to be proven to steal over $20mill of their member's funds, get out of jail in 5 years (country club style 'jail' of course) and not have to pay a single dime back nor any penalties!!
This poor idiot just lied on a powerpoint and miscellaneous paperwork/website about a stupid commerce education - the world has gone mad! But then again unions versus planners, no surprise when it comes to ASIC's approach regardless of amounts. actual damage done etc.
He is already banned and publicly shamed. I am no fan of him, but what is the point? To also bankrupt his family?
Commit the crime - do the time.
What's funny is he lied for 6 years - could have had the qualification by then. Also, the comments so far about 'giving the guy a break' and the 'poor' idiot only show how crooked and smelly this industry already is. He lied, big deal? A lie is a lie, if he's capable of doing that, what else hasnt he been caught for?
Good to see FPA members have stood by Dante De Gori and their FPA member during this process despite the many disparaging and dividing comments around conflicts, poor dispute handling, inappropriate relationships and the CFP brand being equivalent to toilet paper. Whilst we know the Royal Commission exposure and stance on the handling of this matter ultimately lead to the FPA pulling out of a code monitoring and any chance of self regulation being flushed down the drain. I do gain comfort that FASEA will be stacked with ex Union reps and Choice Magazine reps next year..... A great outcome and finally with this Court Case being finalized we can all now move onto greater regulation together....as one united over regulated industry.
is ASIC going to prosecute the FPA? I understand they also (until recently) told all prior year CFP candidates that their non-AQF accredited CFP designation was the equivalent of a masters level course?
It is probably a good idea to cancel advisers of the year awards totally; AFA and FPA. I am disturbed why a high profile person such as Henderson continue a lie. The advice he gave to a public servant which formed part of the reason why he was hauled in to testify at the Hayne Royal Inquisition , shows that he may have some real personal headspace issues. His career is ruined and his family would be having difficulties bearing his disgrace. I suggest that those who live in glass houses shouldn't throw stones
