NSW advice firm merges to ‘cement’ regional position

20 August 2025
 | By Shy-Ann Arkinstall |
Financial planning
Altus Financial, a Central Coast-based financial services firm, has announced a merger with advisory firm Fortunity to strengthen its presence in the region and expand its service offerings.

Based in Erina on the Central Coast, Fortunity provides accounting, business advisory, audit and wealth management services with a focus on personal relationships, while Altus is an integrated client advice firm, delivering solutions to business owners, professionals and wealthy Australian families.

The combined entity will deliver a wider range of specialist services, including CFO advisory, audit assurance, personal insurance and debt advisory, allowing the joint client base to benefit from a greater expanse of expertise, more coordinated advice and resources.

The firm said: “The merger cements its position in the region while connecting clients to Altus’ broader capabilities.”

As per the merger, Altus’ Central Coast team will relocate to Fortunity’s Erina office in August and all staff will maintain their roles to ensure uninterrupted service for clients. 

With the deal set to expand both firms’ offerings across financial services, Scott Young, Altus managing director, said the merger is about delivering more for the firm’s clients.

“We’ve known the Fortunity team for more than a decade. We share the same philosophy: deliver leading advisory solutions to private clients and caring deeply about your people who deliver them. Together, we can deliver even more for the businesses, families, and communities we both serve.”

Fortunity director Paul Bolton said: “Scott and the Altus team act and think the same way we do, we will be stronger as one. By joining forces, we’re both better positioned to deliver lasting value to our clients, our people and the community.”

Earlier this week, Wealth Architects announced it had acquired a financial advice firm based in Cairns which will be merged with an existing Wealth Architects practice in the city. 

The Brisbane-based company acquired 100 per cent of Fiducia Private Wealth Management, led by principal Danny Maher, which will strengthen its presence in the Queensland city. Wealth Architects chief executive, Callum Mitchener, said the two firms have a similar service offering and client base which made the deal a “no brainer” to enact. 

