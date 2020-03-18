La Trobe offers support for COVID-19 affected businesses

Select rating Give it 1/5 Give it 2/5 Give it 3/5 Give it 4/5 Give it 5/5 Cancel rating

La Trobe Financial will offer hardship assistance for small business customers whose livelihood has been affected by COVID-19.

The company said it recognised that these were ‘unprecedented economic times’ for businesses and encouraged firms to contact them regardless of their circumstances.

Assistance offered by La Trobe included:

Deferral of scheduled loan repayments;

Waiving fees and charges;

Temporary interest-only periods to assist with cashflow; and

Debt consolidation to make repayments more manageable.

Cory Bannister, chief lending officer at La Trobe, said: “We are looking out for our customers who have been impacted by the spread of COVID-19. As always, we remain committed to helping our customers through these challenging times.”

This followed a $1 million assistance package earlier this year for those affected by the summer’s bushfires.

Affected customers were urged to call the hardship assistance team on 1800 620 639.