La Trobe offers support for COVID-19 affected businesses

18 March 2020by Laura Dew
La Trobe Financial will offer hardship assistance for small business customers whose livelihood has been affected by COVID-19.

The company said it recognised that these were ‘unprecedented economic times’ for businesses and encouraged firms to contact them regardless of their circumstances.

Assistance offered by La Trobe included:

  • Deferral of scheduled loan repayments;
  • Waiving fees and charges;
  • Temporary interest-only periods to assist with cashflow; and
  • Debt consolidation to make repayments more manageable.
Cory Bannister, chief lending officer at La Trobe, said: “We are looking out for our customers who have been impacted by the spread of COVID-19. As always, we remain committed to helping our customers through these challenging times.”

This followed a $1 million assistance package earlier this year for those affected by the summer’s bushfires.

Affected customers were urged to call the hardship assistance team on 1800 620 639.




