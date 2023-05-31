Kenneth Hayne on the conflict of interest problem in advice

In a rare speech, former High Court justice, the Honourable Kenneth Hayne, has questioned whether advisers can ‘stand in more than one canoe’, when it comes to conflict of interest between client and product provider.

Hayne handed down his Royal Commission into Misconduct in the Banking, Superannuation and Financial Services Industry in 2018 and reflected on how the industry had changed since then.

Speaking at the International Congress of Actuaries 2023 in Sydney, he raised the issue of conflict of interest and whether they could be managed.

“If a customer seeks advice from a supplier about what would suit their needs best, have you ever encountered a case where the supplier has ever gone beyond saying ‘my product at my price is best for you’?” Hayne said.

“If the customer cannot make any independent assessment of fitness for purpose and cannot make any useful price comparison the customer makes the choice to accept or reject what is offered according to only whether they trust the supplier and often they do so only by reference to the suppliers’ reputations.

“What happens to that reputation if that supplier sells products to customers that are not appropriate?”

This problem was further exaggerated, he said, if the supplier also went into providing advice or if the provider of advice was remunerated by the maker of the product the adviser recommended.

Last week, Franklin Templeton chief executive, Jenny Johnson, said there was a portion of the population who would benefit from receiving advice via commission rather than fee-based. There had also been speculation the implementation of the Quality of Advice Review would see banks and other financial providers return to providing advice.

Hayne said: “The adviser holds itself out as providing advice, and providing advice is a task different from selling a product. Is the customer entitled to treat their advisers as acting in the customers’ interests? Is duty to client, to act in their interests compatible with the adviser having a pecuniary interests in what product the client buys or how much of the product it takes? Can the adviser stand in more than one canoe?”

Moving onto the regulation, he questioned whether law-breakers would be held to account by regulators, which was a key theme of his review.

“Will regulatory intervention occur sufficiently quickly to change behaviour in the market? Those are issues that participants in the market may say are for regulators to confront but if there is not appropriate regulatory response to misconduct, the entire regulated industry will come to suffer” Hayne said.

“The so-called ‘bad apples’ will multiply, public dissatisfaction with the industry generally will increase, none of that is good for individual participants.”

He also outlined six standards that captured what the public expected and what they should be entitled to receive when dealing with a commercial entity that were each “widely accepted, well established and easily understood”.

These were: