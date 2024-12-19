 
POWERED BY MOMENTUM MEDIA
Subscribe to our newsletter
  1. Home
  2. News
  3. Financial planning
  4. Invest Blue picks up estate planning firm

Invest Blue picks up estate planning firm

Invest Blue estate planning financial advice M&A

19 December 2024
 | By Jasmine Siljic |
Financial planning
image
image image
expand image

National advice firm Invest Blue has announced several acquisitions, including the purchase of an estate planning and wealth protection business.

Lambert Group offers a range of services, including financial planning, insurance and estate planning, with offices located in Sydney, Canberra and Brisbane.

Led by senior risk adviser Ron Lambert, the business was founded in 1969. It also provides wills and estates, aged care advice, and business succession planning.

Related News:

“The acquisition of the Lambert Group is a key acquisition in our strategy to become Australia’s trusted home of great advice,” described David Stephen, Invest Blue’s managing director.

Stephen said the deal follows two separate acquisitions: the purchase of Australia’s third-largest provider of aged care advice, Beacon Aged Care Group, and a Sunshine Coast-based mortgage finance business, Mason Finance.

View all

He continued: “We are in the advice business and believe it is critically important Australians have a known and trusted brand where they can get comprehensive advice on all aspects of their financial situation, so that they can maximise the chance of them living their best possible life, via trusted advice from trusted advisers.

“Ron Lambert and the team at the Lambert Group bring enormous experience in wealth protection advice, and will lead Invest Blue’s focus on ensuring Australians get the right wealth protection advice, to ensure they are adequately protected, as under insurance remains the biggest threat to the vast majority of Australians’ financial objectives.”

Money Management previously spoke with the managing director on how Invest Blue is harnessing the power of outsourcing to achieve its growth aspirations.

Since it first began using outsourced administrative services in 2015, Invest Blue has grown from 11 offshore staff and 35 onshore team members to now 190 offshore and 310 onshore.

The company is seeking to increase its client base from 14,500 Australians currently to 60,000 as a long-term ambition.

Stephen said in October: “Our big dream is to empower 60,000 Australians to live the best possible life. We’re not going to get there at the moment with the current supply of advisers and current inefficiencies in the system, so if we get some efficiency [through outsourcing], it allows us to provide more advice to more Australians and that’s really what our purpose is all about.

“Our vision is about creating a trusted home of great advice. [Outsourcing] has allowed us to build a business that is of significant scale.”

Another M&A announcement made by Invest Blue was its merger with Ironbark Asset Management, which reached completion in November 2023. The merged entity has over $64 billion in funds under management, trusteeship and advice, and more than 500 staff.

Read more about:
Invest Blue
estate planning
financial advice
M&A

AUTHOR

Recommended for you

Financial planning
19 December 2024
Superannuation rollover leads to FSCP written direction

A relevant provider has received a written direction from the Financial Services and Credit Panel after a superannuation rollover resulted in tax bill of over $200,000 for a client.

Read More
discover item desktop discover item mobile
Financial planning
19 December 2024
What will EOY adviser numbers look like?

Estimates for the calendar year 2024 put the advice industry on track for a loss in adviser numbers as exits offset gains from new entrants.

Read More
discover item desktop discover item mobile
Financial planning
19 December 2024
5 ways advice changed in 2024

Adviser Ratings shares five ways that financial advice changed in 2024 with an optimistic outlook for 2025, thanks to the Delivering Better Financial Outcomes legislation.

Read More
discover item desktop discover item mobile
Financial planning
19 December 2024
CFS expands investment range on FirstChoice, Edge

Colonial First State has announced a suite of dynamic investment solutions on the FirstChoice and Edge platforms to help investors navigate inflation and market volatility concerns.

Read More
discover item desktop discover item mobile
sub-bgsidebar subscription

Never miss the latest news and developments in wealth management industry

MARKET INSIGHTS

More Market Insights content

Completely agree Peter. The definition of 'significant change is circumstances relevant to the scope of the advice' is s...

Adviser sees registration suspended over ROA usage
3 weeks 1 day ago

This verdict highlights something deeply wrong and rotten at the heart of the FSCP. We are witnessing a heavy-handed, op...

Adviser sees registration suspended over ROA usage
3 weeks 6 days ago

Interesting. Would be good to know the details of the StrategyOne deal....

AZ NGA makes first acquisition post-Oaktree deal
1 month ago
Insignia ‘considering’ takeover bid from US giant

Insignia Financial has confirmed it is considering a preliminary non-binding proposal received from a US private equity giant to acquire the firm. ...

1 week ago
The licensees leading 2024 share price growth

Six of the seven listed financial advice licensees have reported positive share price growth in 2024, with AMP and Insignia successfully reversing earlier losses. ...

2 days 20 hours ago
Mason Stevens to be acquired in PE deal

Specialist wealth platform provider Mason Stevens has become the latest target of an acquisition as it enters a binding agreement with a leading Sydney-based private equi...

2 days ago
momentummedia
frb logo

OUR PLATFORMS AND BRANDS

EVENTS AND SUMMITS

PODCASTS

LEARNING AND EDUCATION

MOMENTUM MARKETS NETWORK

LINKS

CATEGORIES

STAY CONNECTED

SUBSCRIBE to Newsletter
Copyright © 2007-2024 MOMENTUMMEDIA