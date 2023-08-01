Insurer reveals future of the PI industry

Financial advice firms can expect to see a plateau in professional indemnity (PI) insurance costs after years of spikes.

A report by APRA, released on 31 July, found financial planners have seen an average premium increase of at least 40 per cent since 2015. However, APRA notes the average premium rise is accompanied by a large reduction in risk counts.

Jared Timms, partner-financial lines at Howden Broking, said insurers have been looking to implement rate increases of around 10 per cent over the last few years. This is the result of insurers, such as DUAL Australia, Vero and Axis, exiting the market which has led to less competition and insurers being wary of risks in the financial advice space.

“Over the last few years, it turned into a goal of achieving a rate increase of 10 per cent. Coupled with revenue growth, the increase in base premium was quite severe.

“We’re through the worst of it, though I’m seeing a much more defensive stance from PI insurers and rate increases are going out the window,” Timms said in a discussion with Forte Asset Solutions.

“The good news is that, IFAs have been suffering hit after hit in terms of rate increases and that’s starting to plateau.

“We’re not seeing a hugely aggressive stance in terms of rate decreases, but there’s definitely a much more defensive stance in terms of protecting their portfolios and market share.”

He said he felt the increased professionalisation and focus on compliance since the Royal Commission also helped as the matters discussed during the commission made insurers nervous of working with financial advisers and fearful of ‘rogue operators’ causing a large claim.

Making a successful PI submission

When it comes to how firms can improve their submissions when making a PI application, Timms said it is important to highlight the work and effort the firm is putting into its compliance.

“It’s in the best interest of these firms to get their story across in a different way, which could be a meeting or a PowerPoint presentation to sell the story and highlight the firm’s focus on compliance. What is their risk management? Their adoption of technology? Their split between retail and wholesale clients? What products are they recommending and how risky are they?

“Also key is partnering with a specialist broker who knows the space because all insurers have a different risk appetite, so one might be doing things that aren’t within the risk appetite of another.”

Run-off cover

The final issue discussed was the need for run-off cover if a firm wanted to sell its business. Advisers have previously discussed how run-off cover is turning into a significant sum as some licensees are seeking cover for extended periods of time.

Steve Prendeville, director at Forte Asset Solutions which buys and sells financial planning firms, said there is only a need for it to last for one year and it is cost prohibitive for it to be enforced for too long.

“Someone wants it for three years and another wants it for five, but one [year] is sufficient to allow time for clients to be seen and receive a new statement of advice. With that, even if the recommendations maintain the status quo, the buyer becomes responsible for the advice delivered," he said.

“So a run-off of 12 months is sufficient for me, plus you have the additional protection of warranties and indemnities within the contract of sale. It’s cost prohibitive to extend beyond that.

“The average business run-off is around $15,000 for an average business with a $700,000 revenue and if we go beyond one year, it becomes too cost prohibitive and impacts the net result from the vendor’s perspective.”

However, Timms is more cautious and said it will vary depending on a firm's circumstances but that he recommends no less than five years.