Infocus unveils new adviser partnership model

National advice business Infocus has revealed a new integrated business model that seeks to partner with financial advisers and help scale up their practices.

Infocus, having completed its acquisition of Madison Financial Group from Clime Investment Management last year, has announced a major refresh of its business model.

The firm said it is looking to drive sustainable growth and flexible operations for Australian advisers, practices, licence holders and advisory enterprises.

Its new business model has a focus on flexible solutions in three core areas: advisory, technology and investment management.

Key elements of the firm’s offering will include flexible partnership models – member, partner and enterprise – and licensing support regardless of whether advisers are self-licensed or licensed by Infocus.

Advisers will be able to collaborate with Infocus for technology, investment solutions, operational support and scaleable solutions, with Infocus acting as a capital partner.

Advice practices can also access its Infocus Playbook, offering practical strategies to scale their business, as well as its technology infrastructure Platformplus.

Darren Steinhardt, Infocus founder and managing director, said the announcement marks an exciting next chapter for the company.

“We are today a national advisory firm with multiple new touchpoints, service and execution options for financial advisers and their clients,” he said.

“At the heart of this is a carefully constructed commercial approach that seeks to deliver high-quality advice outcomes and hands hard-working financial advisers greater freedom to choose intuitive options in support of their own commercial success and partnerships with us.”

The founder added early focus groups have underscored that advisers seek to do business with advice-centric partners who have “walked in their shoes”.

He continued: “This means we are open for business as a firm built by advisers for advisers. From fully autonomous advisory practice models to collaborative partnerships – each can benefit from tailored technology, investment solutions, and operational support for sustainable growth.

“That’s essentially what sets us apart from the traditional dealer group or licensee – we’re a home for every adviser, no matter their business model or stage.”

Infocus was founded in 1994 and has more than 200 advisers across its network, with offices on the Sunshine Coast, Brisbane, Sydney and Melbourne. In addition to offering advice services, the firm provides investment management solutions via its wholly owned subsidiary Alpha Investment Management.