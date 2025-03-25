 
POWERED BY MOMENTUM MEDIA
Subscribe to our newsletter
  1. Home
  2. News
  3. Financial planning
  4. Infocus unveils new adviser partnership model

Infocus unveils new adviser partnership model

infocus/infocus-wealth-management/financial-advice/

25 March 2025
 | By Jasmine Siljic |
Financial planning
image
image image
expand image

National advice business Infocus has revealed a new integrated business model that seeks to partner with financial advisers and help scale up their practices.

Infocus, having completed its acquisition of Madison Financial Group from Clime Investment Management last year, has announced a major refresh of its business model.

The firm said it is looking to drive sustainable growth and flexible operations for Australian advisers, practices, licence holders and advisory enterprises.

Related News:

Its new business model has a focus on flexible solutions in three core areas: advisory, technology and investment management.

Key elements of the firm’s offering will include flexible partnership models – member, partner and enterprise – and licensing support regardless of whether advisers are self-licensed or licensed by Infocus.

View all

Advisers will be able to collaborate with Infocus for technology, investment solutions, operational support and scaleable solutions, with Infocus acting as a capital partner.

Advice practices can also access its Infocus Playbook, offering practical strategies to scale their business, as well as its technology infrastructure Platformplus.

Darren Steinhardt, Infocus founder and managing director, said the announcement marks an exciting next chapter for the company.

“We are today a national advisory firm with multiple new touchpoints, service and execution options for financial advisers and their clients,” he said.

“At the heart of this is a carefully constructed commercial approach that seeks to deliver high-quality advice outcomes and hands hard-working financial advisers greater freedom to choose intuitive options in support of their own commercial success and partnerships with us.”

The founder added early focus groups have underscored that advisers seek to do business with advice-centric partners who have “walked in their shoes”.

He continued: “This means we are open for business as a firm built by advisers for advisers. From fully autonomous advisory practice models to collaborative partnerships each can benefit from tailored technology, investment solutions, and operational support for sustainable growth.

“That’s essentially what sets us apart from the traditional dealer group or licensee we’re a home for every adviser, no matter their business model or stage.”

Infocus was founded in 1994 and has more than 200 advisers across its network, with offices on the Sunshine Coast, Brisbane, Sydney and Melbourne. In addition to offering advice services, the firm provides investment management solutions via its wholly owned subsidiary Alpha Investment Management.

Read more about:
infocus
infocus wealth management
financial advice

AUTHOR

Recommended for you

Financial planning
Wealth Architects plans expansion post-insurance M&A deal

Wealth Architects chief executive Callum Mitchener details the firm’s expansion plans, following a majority stake taken by insurance distribution group Envest.

Read More
discover item desktop discover item mobile
Financial planning
Chalmers hands down 2025–26 budget

Treasurer Jim Chalmers has handed down the federal budget for 2025–26 with a focus on retaining stability and certainty for the financial services sector.

Read More
discover item desktop discover item mobile
Financial planning
Silver tsunami underscores need for multidisciplinary advice

With the demand for retirement advice set to skyrocket, a professor has highlighted the importance of advisers using a multidisciplinary approach when assisting retiree clients.

Read More
discover item desktop discover item mobile
Financial planning
FAAA expands advocacy team with senior hire

The Financial Advice Association Australia has appointed a senior manager for policy and advocacy, a newly created role for the body as it ramps up its advocacy efforts.

Read More
discover item desktop discover item mobile
sub-bgsidebar subscription

Never miss the latest news and developments in wealth management industry

MARKET INSIGHTS

More Market Insights content

So we are now underwriting criminal scams?...

UGC to blame for 'eyewatering' CSLR cost increase
1 month 3 weeks ago

Glad to see the back of you Steve. You made financial more expensive, not more affordable as you claim, and presided ...

Stephen Jones to retire
1 month 3 weeks ago

Completely agree Peter. The definition of 'significant change is circumstances relevant to the scope of the advice' is s...

Adviser sees registration suspended over ROA usage
3 months 4 weeks ago
Farewell AMP as Entireti renames advice division

Entireti has unveiled the new name for the AMP financial advice businesses that it acquired last year....

3 weeks ago
Sydney adviser permanently banned by ASIC

A Sydney financial adviser has been permanently banned from providing any financial services, with the regulator deriding his “lack of integrity, trustworthiness and prof...

1 week 6 days ago
Morningstar ups Platinum outflows forecast post co-CIO exits

The exit of co-CIOs Andrew Clifford and Clay Smolinski from Platinum has highlighted key person risk, with Morningstar raising its outflow forecast to 33 per cent of FUM ...

1 month ago

TOP PERFORMING FUNDS

ACS FIXED INT - AUSTRALIA/GLOBAL BOND
Fund name
3y(%)pa
1
Global X GlobalX FANG+ ETF
33.51 3 y p.a(%)
2
Spire Oaktree Opportunities XI Second Close
32.68 3 y p.a(%)
3
DomaCom Lot 21 Chellaston Road Munno Para West SA 5115 Australia
31.62 3 y p.a(%)
4
Spire Oaktree Opportunities XI First Close USD
31.36 3 y p.a(%)
5
Fidante Credit Suisse Global Private Equity
29.60 3 y p.a(%)
momentummedia
frb logo

OUR PLATFORMS AND BRANDS

EVENTS AND SUMMITS

PODCASTS

LEARNING AND EDUCATION

MOMENTUM MARKETS NETWORK

LINKS

CATEGORIES

STAY CONNECTED

SUBSCRIBE to Newsletter
Copyright © 2007-2025 MOMENTUMMEDIA