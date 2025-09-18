 
POWERED BY MOMENTUM MEDIA
Subscribe to our newsletter
  1. Home
  2. News
  3. Financial planning
  4. FY25 adviser gains far outpacing previous year
 

FY25 adviser gains far outpacing previous year

Wealth-Data/adviser-numbers/growth/

18 September 2025
 | By Laura Dew |
Financial planning
image
image image
expand image

Adviser gains have already doubled since the start of FY25, according to this week’s Padua Wealth Data, with momentum gathering pace far faster than the previous financial year. 

For the week of 10 July (the first full week recorded for FY25), the financial year (FY) net gains stood at 122 advisers as advisers joined the register post-EOFY. Since then, this number has doubled to stand at FY net gains of 244 advisers as of 18 September. 

This is far quicker than momentum in the previous financial year which took until April 2025, a total of 10 months, to double. At the same time in the previous financial year, only 41 advisers had joined the industry and the FY net change had risen from 121 advisers to 175. 

Related News:

Interestingly, the growth is not necessarily being driven by new entrants, with 172 new entrants having joined since the start of this financial year, 11 fewer than in the same period in FY24 when 183 had joined. New entrant numbers have been strong nonetheless, with every week this FY consistently reporting double-digit gains. 

Colin Williams, data manager at Padua Wealth Data, said: “The financial year-to-date is going pretty well; losses in the accounting-limited advice model have slowed as there are simply a lot less advisers in this model. The financial planning model is ticking along quite well.”

View all

Looking at weekly movements, this week to 18 September saw a net gain of one adviser but 11 new entrants, indicating 10 experienced advisers left the industry during the week. One new licensee commenced and three licensees ceased, all of whom only had one adviser at the time of their closure. 

Spark Partnership was up by two advisers, with one joining from Infinity Advisor Australia and one joining from Canberra-based Allegra Wealth. Macquarie Group was also up by two advisers, both of whom were new entrants. 

A long tail of 57 licensees were up by one adviser, including Rhombus Advisory, Insignia Financial, and Entireti & Akumin Group. 

In terms of losses, Morgans Group was down by two, and Padua Wealth Data noted both of them had been new entrants earlier in the year. 

Some 26 licensee owners were down by one each, including superannuation fund Australian Retirement Trust, Sequoia, and WT Financial Group. 

Read more about:
Wealth Data
adviser numbers
growth

AUTHOR

Recommended for you

Financial planning
BT unveils low-cost menu in Vanguard partnership

BT is to launch a new low-cost “Focus” investment menu for its Panorama platform this October, in partnership with Vanguard, seeking to compete with industry superannuation funds.

Read More
discover item desktop discover item mobile
Financial planning
MiQ appoints CEO following AZ NGA partnership

National advice firm MiQ Private Wealth has appointed a new chief executive to lead the business through a “transformative era” after penning a partnership deal with AZ NGA earlier this month.

Read More
discover item desktop discover item mobile
Financial planning
‘Repeatable growth’ key for WT Financial Hubco model

WT Financial’s managing director, Keith Cullen, believes the firm’s Hubco model with Merchant Wealth Partners will be a “repeatable growth model” for the business as it scales its adviser numbers.

Read More
discover item desktop discover item mobile
Financial planning
Working Aussies lacking retirement plan: Vanguard

Australians under 45 expect to need $100,000 per year to retire comfortably, but almost half the working population have no plan on how they will achieve this, Vanguard has found.

Read More
discover item desktop discover item mobile
sub-bgsidebar subscription

Never miss the latest news and developments in wealth management industry

MARKET INSIGHTS

More Market Insights content

The succession dilemma is more than just a matter of commitments.This isn’t simply about younger vs. older advisers. It’...

The succession planning dilemma for younger staff
1 week 4 days ago

Significant ethical issues there. If a relationship is in the process of breaking down then both parties are likely to b...

Working collaboratively with law firms to settle family disputes
1 month ago

It's not licensees not putting them on, it's small businesses (that are licensed) that cannot afford to put them on. The...

Fixing the PY pipeline: Addressing the challenge for licensees
1 month 1 week ago
AMP reaches $120m settlement on super class action

AMP has settled on two court proceedings: one class action which affected superannuation members and a second regarding insurer policies. ...

3 days 19 hours ago
ASIC releases pass mark for August adviser exam

ASIC has released the results of the latest adviser exam, with August’s pass mark improving on the sitting from a year ago. ...

1 week 6 days ago
Inquiry into Dixon Advisory collapse scrapped

The inquiry into the collapse of Dixon Advisory and broader wealth management companies by the Senate economics references committee will not be re-adopted. ...

2 weeks 6 days ago

TOP PERFORMING FUNDS

ACS FIXED INT - AUSTRALIA/GLOBAL BOND
Fund name
3y(%)pa
1
DomaCom DFS Mortgage
76.97 3 y p.a(%)
2
Global X 21Shares Bitcoin ETF
76.46 3 y p.a(%)
3
UBS Solactive Global Pure Gold Miners UCITS ETF Dis USD
51.13 3 y p.a(%)
4
Global X GlobalX FANG+ ETF
45.15 3 y p.a(%)
5
Select Baker steel Gold Institutional
43.78 3 y p.a(%)
momentummedia
frb logo

OUR PLATFORMS AND BRANDS

EVENTS AND SUMMITS

PODCASTS

LEARNING AND EDUCATION

MOMENTUM MARKETS NETWORK

LINKS

CATEGORIES

STAY CONNECTED

SUBSCRIBE to Newsletter
Copyright © 2007-2025 MOMENTUMMEDIA
Powered by MOMENTUM MEDIA
moneymanagement logo