FAAA calls on government to re-enact levy freeze

FAAA chief executive, Sarah Abood, has hit out at the latest ASIC levy estimate for advisers and called for the temporary freeze to be re-enacted.

Earlier this week, Minister for Financial Services, Stephen Jones, announced the final report of ASIC’s industry funding model, which included the news that the temporary levy freeze for personal financial advisers would end.

A temporary levy relief was provided to personal financial advice licensees for 2020–21 and 2021–22 in recognition of the higher levies incurred by this sector. This saw the per- adviser levy component capped at the 2018–19 level of $1,142 and the cost of this relief was borne by the government and not recovered through levies charged to other sectors.

On 28 June, it was announced that the 2022–23 levy for advisers will be $1,500 plus $3,217 per adviser, up from $1,142 per adviser last year.

Abood said the FAAA is “extremely concerned” by the tripling of the levy and the impact it will have on businesses.

“The levy freeze for the past two financial years was achieved as a result of strong advocacy on the need for fairness and equity in the way the levy is calculated. This resulted in substantial savings for the financial advice profession in the 2020/21 and 2021/22 years.

“We are extremely concerned to see the impact of the end of the freeze on the ASIC levy resulting in an almost tripling of the per-adviser cost.”

She is calling for the temporary freeze to be brought back in light of the flaw in the calculation of the levy amount and the smaller number of participants in the industry. The increase this year will end up being borne by consumers, she said.

“When the levy was originally frozen, at $1,142 per adviser, the profession had substantially more participants than it does now. The increase for this financial year, to an estimated $3,217 per adviser, almost triples the costs. Advisers will be forced to pass the cost increase on to consumers at a time when we are all working hard to make financial advice more affordable.

“We call upon the government to urgently reconsider the removal of the freeze in light of the flaws in the model being used to calculate the levy, and the negative impact on Australian consumers who will ultimately bear the costs.”