De Gori to leave FPA

Financial Planning Association of Australia (FPA) chief executive, Dante De Gori will step down from the role at the end of 2021.
De Gori had been CEO of the association for six years and had been with the FPA for almost 12 years.
FPA chair, Marisa Broome, said: “From his original appointment to work as the FPA head of policy and government relations, then adding professional standards to his remit through to his appointment as chief executive in March 2016, Dante has always put the profession of financial planning and the FPA members first. Dante will leave a lasting positive legacy at the FPA”.
De Gori said it was the right time for a new leader of the association with the FPA’s five-year members, advocacy, and consumers (MAC) strategy in place and with the launch of the FPA policy platform – Affordable Advice Sustainable Profession.
“I will forever be grateful to everyone who has supported the FPA, it has been both an honour and privilege to have served in this role,” he said.
“I would like to thank the FPA team for their dedication and passion in supporting our members and the profession; our chapters and committees; the board and our partners and of course, our FPA members who are the true champions of the advice profession and for whom I will always remain their biggest advocate.”
The FPA announcement said the board would commerce a search for De Gori’s replacement immediately.
Comments
Nanananananana , hey hey hey, goooooodbyeeeee
I would say not soon enough, but it's actually too late. Maybe at some future point in time a freedom of information application will find the evidence to explain why our own professional organisation kicked us to the curb in such a brutal and decisive manner, It seems to be a sign of our times that responsible individuals make an epic destructive mess and then have the opportunity to resign leaving others to pick up the pieces. As Mr T would say: "I pity the fool who takes over that role".
let's nominate either Tim or Clair Mackay as CEO of FPA
yes, they are the most important persons. I nominate Tim too, Clair as co-CEOs, and then Kochie can be co-chairman with melissa.
OH NO! please NO, not the Oompa Loompa's of the financial advice profession.
The ideal replacement would be someone from outside the industry, who has experience running a genuine professional association. The FPA already has people like Ben & Nick who are well versed in industry and regulatory issues. But it has never had anyone with the courage and leadership to jettison operational practices that prevent it from being a credible, individual member based, professional association. The new CEO needs to immediately get rid of:
- The "Professional Practice" program
- Bulk renewals paid for by large licensees
- Discounted fees for members associated with large licensees
- Grandfathered CFPs
The FPA's underperformance as a lobbyist is not due to a lack of understanding or ability from people in lobbying roles. It is due to the FPA's lack of credibility with regulators and politicians, because it is not yet seen as a genuine professional association.
While we're cleaning up could we also add the immediate stop in all corporate sponsorship for the FPA? Conflicted remuneration, anyone?
If he wasn't pushed, then the FPA board are useless, and so are the members for funding this inept association which puts institutions and their relationship with government departments above the actual paying members.
Best of luck Dante - usually the captain goes down with ship, hopefully we stay afloat without you.
about time we had a good news story!!! Long over due, thanks for the Sh*%t Show you've left behind
Maybe a perfect time to consider merging of FPA and AFA but still think it's too late for the Industry which is doomed in the short term ......
Dante is leaving the sinking ship that is the FPA, and the financial advice industry. what a sad day for us all.
Anyone know where he is going?? ASIC/AFCA/Industry fund/sitting on a the board of a bank - the role perhaps he has taken will continue persecuting honest advisers like the FPA has done on his watch/didn't show up when we needed you due to self interest - he showed his true colours that's for sure when trying to snake his way into the political world and got burnt at the steak. Bye Bye......
It would be very disappointing, yet unsurprising, if he popped up at a fund/insto he completely caved to during his reign instead of standing up for advisers (his actual job).
For the good of the industry/profession cross every bone in your body that the FPA can entice an Anna Bligh type leader to take on this role.
Who?
Captain Bligh's daughter.
He was a lapdog for the previous CEO when appointed. I recall when the CBA was screwing Practices his only interest in our stresses was "can we attribute this to FOFA, Deen is very interested in those examples." Weak then and has been weak as CEO.
The headline should have read that he has been pushed, rather than leave.
