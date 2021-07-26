De Gori to leave FPA

Financial Planning Association of Australia (FPA) chief executive, Dante De Gori will step down from the role at the end of 2021.

De Gori had been CEO of the association for six years and had been with the FPA for almost 12 years.

FPA chair, Marisa Broome, said: “From his original appointment to work as the FPA head of policy and government relations, then adding professional standards to his remit through to his appointment as chief executive in March 2016, Dante has always put the profession of financial planning and the FPA members first. Dante will leave a lasting positive legacy at the FPA”.

De Gori said it was the right time for a new leader of the association with the FPA’s five-year members, advocacy, and consumers (MAC) strategy in place and with the launch of the FPA policy platform – Affordable Advice Sustainable Profession.

“I will forever be grateful to everyone who has supported the FPA, it has been both an honour and privilege to have served in this role,” he said.

“I would like to thank the FPA team for their dedication and passion in supporting our members and the profession; our chapters and committees; the board and our partners and of course, our FPA members who are the true champions of the advice profession and for whom I will always remain their biggest advocate.”

The FPA announcement said the board would commerce a search for De Gori’s replacement immediately.