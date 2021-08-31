CountPlus invests in Victorian accounting firm

Select rating Give it 1/5 Give it 2/5 Give it 3/5 Give it 4/5 Give it 5/5 Cancel rating

CountPlus has announced it has finalised terms to acquire a 49% shareholding in Mildura-based accounting firm Southern Cross Business Advisers (SCBA), another acquisition as part of its ‘owner, driver – partner’ model.

The company said the total purchase consideration was $2.79 million, with an initial cash payment of $2.23 million and the remainder being a deferred payment in 12 months.

As part of the transaction, Noel Costa would continue to lead SCBA as managing principal and existing key principals would remain with the business as shareholders.

Matthew Rowe, CountPlus chief executive and managing director, said the merger was an example of the opportunities that came from the ‘owner, driver – partner’ model.

“This partnership with SCBA is another example of how we identify and invest in quality people and businesses,” Rowe said.

“The existing team and clients of SCBA will see the benefits that come with the support of our partnership model and the intellectual and financial capital that comes with our partnership approach.”

In the financial year 2021, SCBA generated accounting revenue of $6 million.