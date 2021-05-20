Banks signal interest in a return to financial planning

The major banks may have exited most of their financial planning licenses, but they are not done with wealth management or advice provision.
That is the bottom line of comments delivered to the Stockbrokers and Financial Advisers Association (SAFAA) Conference in Sydney this week with Deloitte’s Mark Ryan saying that rather than believing that the banks had exited wealth, it was a question of how long they would remain out.
Ryan, a Deloitte director specialising in wealth management, told a conference panel that he had had a number of conversations with banking clients around how they might ultimately move back into wealth.
He said that their interest in moving back into the wealth space had been prompted by the current discussion around affordable advice delivery and the future role of general advice.
Ryan said that the discussion had involved two large banks in Australia and some US businesses who were considering entering the Australian market.
Ryan revealed the renewed bank interest in financial planning at the same time as other members of the panel suggested there was a need for a comprehensive overall of the legislation covering financial planning.
Rice Warner founder, Michael Rice said that the legislation needed to be rewritten in circumstances where further tweaking would only lead to the creation of greater complexity.
Professor Pamela Hanrahan from the University of NSW agreed on the need for comprehensive legislative reform but said such changes needed to be considered in the context of the existing legislation and the business models which had evolved.
Comments
The banks exited wealth because there was an expectation that the Royal Commission would ban vertical integration. Hayne gave them a free pass. I'm surprised it took the banks this long to come out semi-officially about a return to whatever their version of advice is. So here we are. Over decades we brought clients to the super funds which ultimately were bought by the banks. At great expense we get our own AFSL so we can continue servicing our clients after our Licensees all shut their doors, and now the very institutions that caused all this bloodshed will come back and compete with us for our own clients. Shame on you, Hayne. You have been the most destructive force I have witnessed in 3 decades.
Yep the bank product floggers will be back.
No doubt Frydenberg will help his big bank buddies with all sorts of real advice exemptions to flog products via Robo Advice.
Thus MIA Jane Hume set up with the Technology title.
Frydenberg has to go, the disasters he has seen over in last 8 years are too much.
Out with Frydenberg !!!!!
The banks never moved out of wealth, they just moved on to growing their advice businesses for wholesale clients and sophisticated investors.
The number of Advisers at banks on the ASIC Professional Register (but not on the FAR) remains very high.
Unlikely we will see the banks in retail advice again.
