Are adviser exits beginning to slow?

Financial advisers are continuing to exit the industry but the latest data suggests that there has at least been some slowing in the rate of exits.
According to the latest data from HFS Consulting’s, Colin Williams, since the start of 2019 to now, 6,472 adviser roles have disappeared and there have been very few new entrants to replace them.
While there has been week-to-week fluctuations which have seen some financial planning groups add new advisers, the data reveals that the industry remains in significant net outflow.
Williams said the accumulated losses for 2020 so far stand at 2,090 which might be regarded as positive because it is better than 2019 when 2,771 were lost to the industry for the same period.
He noted that AMP Group continued to lose adviser roles but not as quickly as other major players.
Williams noted that losses at AMP Group, on a percentage basis year to date were less than those for NAB/MLC Group.
“AMP Group YTD have lost 278 adviser roles, or -12.96%. NAB/MLC Group have lost 174 advisers or -15.37%.”
Comments
We are simply witnessing a slow down, until the major exodus on 1 Jan 2026.
There will also be an initial spike on 1 Jan 2022.
I find this article offensive. When the exam extension was in limbo, and advisers may have had a very short time to complete the exam to save their careers, the number of advisers who had completed the exam or were registered for it was only about 10,000. That provides the best indication of how many advisers are planning to exit, and it is a disaster. For anyone to imply otherwise, it is most distasteful and it diverts attention away from the horrific tragedy that is unfolding in our industry.
I suspect it is not a slow down, rather it is the inability to sell the business in the Covid affect economy. No financial company will be eager to help advisers, buy a business at present!
We are in the middle of an economic crisis, there are no jobs to move to. Trust me, I am looking! Mid 30's, multiple degrees, 15 yrs experience...it is hard to find something outside of FP. I am looking for junior roles and up which would result in a 40% pay cut. If there were enough jobs to go to, 50% of Advisers would leave overnight!
You could get a job in compliance. That's booming. What about advice remediation? What about FASEA exam consultant. but seriously Mid 30's, double degrees- why on earth would you want to move?
@ steve, you are partly correct but there's a more logical reason.
I would suggest that many advisers want to bail out now but can't find a buyer for their business.
That's largely due to market forces (too many sellers and not many buyers) plus, who will lend to buy an adviser business when they know that the business value has been destroyed by LIF, the removal of grandfathering commissions by January 2021, .....although most of the former Mutual's , namely AMP, Colonial & MLC have already terminated those arrangement 6 months ahead of pending legislation.
Add FASEA requirements and the influence of Covid-19 on business valuations and what you get is a state of flux.
Unless there is a vendor finance arrangement put in place by a prospective buyer with payment over 3 years, many will be lucky if they can get any more than 50.0% of current recurring review.
With this kind of uncertainty, many wanting to sell will be disappointed, and those few buyers can afford to wait until many will be forced to walk away with nothing by Jan 2022 and the rest, most likely before 2026
I know plenty of advisers just waiting until 1/1/22 as their retirement date.
I would bail out now if I could get a fair price for my business. Otherwise I'll grudgingly sit FARCEA and have a self earn out instead and then just walk away. Every adviser I know is either doing the same or walking away next year.
So you will see a huge spike late 2021 and then a mass exit in 2025.
I would suggest MM look at the number of advisers signed up for the degree, I hear its about 10% of advisers. Its pretty obvious that if you haven't started now you have no intention of doing so. So there you have your answer. Maybe 10-20% of advisers left by 2025.
I wish you well.
the trouble for those staying is that most of us haven't got the equity to be able to buy your practice at what you would consider fair value.
you have already worked out the best thing and that is to do an earn-out and then just abandon the clients
I really do hope that most advisers walk out and leave the industry en masse and let ASIC, and the government deal with the chaos that will ensue.
I will relish every minute.
yep - agree
ha ha. but you all renewed your FPA membership didn't you.
No way. Seeing the end of the FPA will be one benefit
