AMP’s de Ferrari resigns CEO role

By Laura Dew

25 March 2021

INDUSTRY NEWS

Francesco de Ferrari, chief executive of AMP Limited, is to resign today following discussions with the board.

According to a report from the Australian Financial Review (AFR), Scott Hartley, would act as group chief executive until a replacement was found. Hartley was previously appointed as chief executive of Australia last December.

de Ferrari joined AMP in December 2018 after 17 years at Credit Suisse and replaced Mike Wilkins who held the role in an interim capacity.

Related News:

Last year, Alex Wade departed as chief executive of Australia while board members David Murray and John Fraser also departed. Meanwhile, Boe Pahari was appointed as chief executive of AMP Capital but was forced to step down from the role after allegations of sexual harassment, although he remained at the company.

A spokesperson for AMP confirmed the comments in the AFR.

Shares in AMP had entered into a trading halt pending a further announcement and when that announcement came at 6.30pm Sydney time, it amounted to one line stating: "AMP notes the media reports today and confirms Francesco De Ferrari remains as Chief Executive of the Group".




Read more about:
amp
de ferrari
AMP Capital

Author

Comments

Submitted by James Martin on Thu, 2021-03-25 15:39

He realised it is a polished turd.

Submitted by SD on Thu, 2021-03-25 16:03

Its not even polished....

But he also should have known that well before going into it... Everyone else did.

Submitted by GJC on Thu, 2021-03-25 16:12

Hasn’t been announced to poor AMP staff yet.

Submitted by wayne on Thu, 2021-03-25 16:18

A mediocre talent from Asia, way out of his depth.
Should never have been hired.

Submitted by Ozboy on Thu, 2021-03-25 16:27

WTF is going on at AMP? Having a hard time adjusting to the new way of doing business or just recruiting really poorly.....again! Last one out turn off the lights.

Submitted by Rebel Adviser on Thu, 2021-03-25 16:34

How many million$ will Ferrari take for his destruction leaving behind burnt bridges and devastated adviser businesses?
AMP is the Titanic in a financial services world. Not even this turd can stay afloat!

